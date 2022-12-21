Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
Fatal Fire In Forest Saturday
An 81 year old Forest man is dead after a house fire Christmas Eve. Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded for a report of a structure fire because of “hot spots” in the home where a fire had recently occurred. An individual checking on the resident located the fire damage and contacted Clinton County Central Dispatch. Upon arriving, officers located a deceased male inside the residence, as well as evidence that a fire had previously occurred from what is believed to be the use of heating devices. The male was identified as Claude Faust of Forest. This incident is believed to be accidental, but is still under investigation.
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
Blizzard-like conditions didn't keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States.
81-year-old man dies in Indiana house fire started by heating devices
FOREST, Ind. — A man was found dead on Christmas Eve following a house fire that investigators believe was started by heating devices used to warm the home as extremely cold weather freezes central Indiana. Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said at around 2:45 p.m. a person went to...
Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
WLFI.com
Saturday afternoon fire at Clinton County residence, one found dead
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Clinton County Sheriff rich Kelly tells News 18 a dead man was found in an active structure fire at a residence on East County Road 600 North around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. The body of 81-year-old Claude Faust of Forest was found by first responders....
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest Made in Infant Murder
(Walkerton, IN) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-month-old baby in Fulton County last summer. Back in July, first responders were called to a residence southeast of Rochester on a report of a child not breathing. Following the baby’s death, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause. Amphetamine and methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the child’s system.
Central Indiana fire crews battle brutal cold amid ongoing space heater fires
FISHERS, Ind. — As brutally cold temperatures stick around for yet another night, fire departments across central Indiana are battling both the fire and the cold. That includes the Fishers Fire Department, according to Capt. John Mehling. "They have done an amazing job getting out in this cold," said...
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
WLFI.com
Shot fired into Lafayette home, shooter at large
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Someone fired a single gunshot into the residence at 900 N. 10th St. in Lafayette Friday. According to Lafayette Police Lieutenant Matt Gard, there was at least one person home at the time the shot was fired. No one was injured in the incident, Lt. Gard said.
WTHI
Missing Indianapolis children reported involved in Tippecanoe County crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three kids involved in a Tippecanoe County crash were previously reported missing in Indianapolis. The crash happened on I-65 at the 172-mile marker around 3:00 Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police says a trooper tried to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey after several traffic infractions.
WISH-TV
3 missing teens crash in Lafayette after police chase
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Three teens reported missing from Indianapolis crashed in Lafayette after a police chase, according to Indiana State Police. According to state police, three teens were reported missing from Indianapolis on Tuesday. Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, a state police trooper was patrolling I-65 near exit...
WLFI.com
LPD: Downtown bank robbery suspect in custody
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A downtown bank robbery suspect is in custody according to Lafayette Police Lt. Mike Brown. 48-year-old Terrell Lenoir of Lafayette is preliminarily charged with robbery, intimidation, and theft. According to police documents, Lenoir robbed First Merchants Bank, 250 Main St. in Lafayette, at about 2:30...
Current Publishing
Man found dead in Carmel pond identified
A Carmel man was found dead Dec. 20 in a pond behind the assisted living center where he resided. The Carmel Fire Dept. removed the body of Marlowe Offitt, 60, from the pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly after 9:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
abc57.com
Driver dies in crash on County Road 31
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
WIBC.com
Three Missing Kids from Indy Found in Honda Odyssey That Crashed
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.–Three kids were in a Honda Odyssey that crashed in Tippecanoe County Wednesday. State police say a trooper spotted the Odyssey just after 3 am committing “multiple traffic violations.” The driver refused to stop for the trooper and sped away northbound on I-65. The trooper...
abc57.com
Police identify women found dead of suspected overdose
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Police have identified the women who were found dead in a running vehicle near Oak and Stanton roads in St. Joseph County on Monday morning. Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, and Tracy May Burns, 26, both of Walkerton, were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
inkfreenews.com
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
WLFI.com
Lafayette man charged with OWI with a permanently revoked license
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been formally charged after driving under the influence with a permanently revoked license. In October, police arrested 44-year-old Darrell Williams after he was driving unusually slow on U.S. 231 in West Lafayette. He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail...
95.3 MNC
Identities of two women found dead of suspected overdoses have been released
The two people found dead due to suspected drug overdoses have been identified. St. Joseph County Police were called, during the overnight hours of Monday morning, Dec. 19, to the area of Oak & Stanton Roads where they found Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30, of Walkerton and Tracy May Burns, 26, of Walkerton dead inside a vehicle.
