Logansport, IN

Current Publishing

Noblesville children’s boutique store to close

A children’s boutique store in downtown Noblesville is closing its doors. Shauna Metzger, who owns Lil Bloomers Children’s Boutique at 876 Logan St., said she is closing her storefront business to focus more on her two children, but plans to maintain an online presence. Metzger originally opened the business eight years ago at 982 Logan St. before moving to its current location.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Logansport house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday authorities responded to a house fire in Cass County. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder confirms a house fire was called in regarding a residence on W. Miami Avenue in Logansport. Schroeder tells News 18 records entry shows all people in the...
LOGANSPORT, IN
Current Publishing

Current’s office closed for flooding

Current Publishing’s office, 30 S. Range Line Rd., Carmel, is closed until further notice in the wake of flooding from a pipe bursting. Copies of Current newspapers still will be in the rack by the front door for those wishing to obtain them. If you need assistance, please call...
CARMEL, IN
News Now Warsaw

Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm

WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Firefighters respond to several overnight fires across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — First responders have been busy over the last few days as freezing temperatures make for hazardous conditions and add an extra level of difficulty for firefighters responding to fires across central Indiana. In Lebanon, firefighters were busy overnight with multiple reported house fires. And, in the past...
LEBANON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana

WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

HELP FIND DONALD MILLER

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of an Avon man with ties to Hamilton County. Donald K. Miller, 56, Avon was reported missing last Thursday. Miller was last known to be driving a black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon similar to the one pictured. The car had a...
AVON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Blizzard warning issued for St. Joseph and LaPorte counties

WARSAW — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for two counties northwest of Warsaw while the remaining parts of the region remain under a winter storm warning. The blizzard warning is in effect for St. Joseph and Laporte counties, but meteorologist Matt Rudkin warns much of...
WARSAW, IN
WLFI.com

Shot fired into Lafayette home, shooter at large

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Someone fired a single gunshot into the residence at 900 N. 10th St. in Lafayette Friday. According to Lafayette Police Lieutenant Matt Gard, there was at least one person home at the time the shot was fired. No one was injured in the incident, Lt. Gard said.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Former Purdue Coach Gene Keady

In honor of Purdue University’s standing as the number one ranked men’s college basketball team in the country, we are reposting our fun and terrific “Leaders and Legends” podcast interview with Coach Gene Keady. Just as he did while winning six Big Ten championships, Coach Keady was to the point and no-holds barred. 
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
ANDERSON, IN

