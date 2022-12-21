Early Signing Day: Brooks Bahr signs with Michigan football

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247Sports 3 – #92 DL #19

On3 3 – #65 DL #8

Rivals 3 – #43 DL #13

ESPN 3 – #96 DL #14

247Sports Composite 3 653 #71 DL #13

On3 Consensus 3 627 #65 DL #13

Vitals

Hometown Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy

Projected Position Defensive Tackle

Height 6-foot-6

Weight 270-pounds

Notable offers

Cincinnati

Illinois

Iowa State

Kansas

Minnesota

Northwestern

Purdue

Readiness Level

Needs to add weight to his frame, but could be a year-two contributor.

Early Enrollee?

No

Notes

Via MGoBlue.com:

Prep • Attended Loyola Academy (2023) coached by John Holecek • Helped lead the Ramblers to a Class 8A championship his senior year with a 13-1 record • Loyola posted a 12-1 record his junior season (2021) with an appearance in the state semifinal

Key Statistics

• Totaled 49 tackles (25 solo) as a senior in 2022 with seven tackles for loss and two sacks • Helped lead a defense that limited opponents to 14.3 points per game • As a junior, totaled 46 tackles (17 solo) with eight for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble

Honors and Rankings

• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 652 overall player nationally, the No. 70 defensive lineman and the No. 13 in the state of Illinois • Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 89 defensive lineman and the No. 19 player in the state of Illinois • Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No 66 player in his region, the No. 97 defensive end and the No. 14 player in the state of Illinois • Rivals.com three-star prospect, the No. 43 strong side defensive end and the No. 13 player in the state of Illinois • On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 625 player in the country, the No. 65 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 13 player in Illinois • On3.com three-star prospect, the No. 64 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 8 player in Illinois • Chicago Sun-Times All-Area team (2022) • CCL/ESCC Blue lineman of the year (2022) • CCL/ESCC Blue All-Conference performer (2022) Personal • Brooks Bahr was born August 26, 2004 • Son of Gus and Jennifer Bahr

Scouting report

Via 247Sports’ Allen Trieu:

Massive framed defensive lineman. Can play 3-4 defensive end or may play tackle in an even front. Strong, has added weight as a senior and is tough to move. Coordinated and plays with good balance. Holds his ground in the run game. Has to continue to work on explosion and pure speed. Offensive line should not be ruled out as a long-term possibility either.

Film