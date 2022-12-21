Read full article on original website
News On 6
Police Investigate Shooting, Chase In NW Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a suspect opened fire at a drug store before leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning. According to police, it started as a report of a shooting near Northwest 23rd and North Classen Boulevard. Police say the shooting turned into a chase and officers say the suspect then opened fire on officers while trying to flee the scene.
News On 6
Fire Crews Respond To SW OKC House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. The house is located in the area near South Portland Avenue and Southwest 15th Street. Firefighters said the fire was in a detached garage. There were no injuries reported in the fire. It is...
News On 6
New Video Captures Damage After Water Break At Apartment Complex In NW Oklahoma City
New video captured the devastation left behind after a water pipe break on Saturday flooded the Classen luxury apartment complex in Northwest Oklahoma City. Firefighters say the break is just one of the dozens that occurred across the city after temps dropped well below freezing. According to firefighters, they were...
News On 6
Suspect Taken Into Custody Following Crime Spree, Shooting In NW OKC
A retired police officer intervened on Monday during an armed robbery at a CVS store on the northwest side of the city. The robbery suspect was taken into custody after allegedly opening fire inside the store and at Oklahoma City police officers. The man’s violent crime spree came to an...
News On 6
Grease Fire Burns NE Oklahoma City Home On Christmas Day
Fire crews said a grease fire damaged a home in NE Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon. OKCFD responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Carol Drive off of NE 63rd. St. The flames spread to the back of the house and the attic while the family was cooking outside, authorities said.
News On 6
OHP: 2 Killed In Pottawatomie County Crash
Two people were killed in a crash Saturday night in Pottawatomie County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A vehicle driven by Keith Upton, 69, was traveling eastbound at around 10:21 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9 when another vehicle driven by James Smith, 68, was traveling southbound on South Rock Creek Road, OHP said.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Firefighters Rescue Dog From Frozen Lake
The Oklahoma City Fire Department rescued a pup from a frozen lake Saturday afternoon. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a man standing on the ice with a rope attached to the dog that had fallen through the ice. Crews used a nearby paddle boat to bring the dog...
News On 6
2 Stabbed, 1 Injured Following Incident In Oklahoma City
Two people were stabbed and another person was injured Friday night in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said the incident happened at the Homeless Alliance near Northwest 4th Street and North Virginia Avenue. Officers said an argument broke out, then a man stabbed two people before fleeing...
News On 6
First Responders In Moore Keep Community Safe On Christmas
First responders across Oklahoma are working on Christmas while most people are relaxing with family. News 9's Jordan Dafnis caught up with Moore Police Department. Moore Police Officer Chris Muter love Christmas. "It's my favorite holiday, oh yeah best time of year." He is usually with his wife during the...
News On 6
Oklahoma Connections To Christmas Holiday
The Oklahoma Historical Society says our state has more than a few special connections to the Christmas holiday. The popular song "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" was co-written in the 1940s by Ralph Blane, a Broken Arrow native. Oklahoma City native Hayla Peevey recorded the song "I Want A...
News On 6
Sooners Bowl Game Preview Versus Florida State
Dean Blevins, John Holcomb and Dusty Dvoracek preview the Sooners bowl game versus Florida State. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
