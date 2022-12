The Capitol celebrates Hannukah- PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. In this season of giving, Gov. Gordon and officials honored the celebration of lights with the Menorah lighting ceremony. The festival of lights lit up the Capitol on Monday when officials held their annual Hanukkah Menorah lighting ceremony. It was the first year since the pandemic that folks have been able to gather.

