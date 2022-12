As an astronomical event, the solstice is celebrated in many cultures around the world. The northern hemisphere winter solstice falls into the middle of the holidays -- a season of reflection. December 21 marks the shortest day of the year, the longest night, and the beginning of winter. The solstice offers us an opportunity to celebrate what we have accomplished – our growth, our insights, and what we have overcome. It also invites us to examine where we could have done better and how we can continue to grow.

