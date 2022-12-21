Our NFL betting writer brings you his best Buccaneers vs. Cardinals predictions and picks for their NFL Week 16 primetime showdown, which is live Sunday at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. This game isn’t the Christmas present we hoped we’d be getting. The underperforming Buccaneers head to the desert to face the unraveling Cardinals on “Sunday Night Football.” Cardinals vs. Buccaneers picks Buccaneers to win (-7.5) @ -110 at Caesars SportsbookBuccaneers to score over 26.0 points @ +104 at Caesars SportsbookCardinals to commit a turnover on first drive @ +625 at Caesars Sportsbook Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Cardinals vs. Buccaneers predictions...

TAMPA, FL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO