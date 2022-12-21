ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Basketball Ranked No. 24 in AP Poll

West Virginia basketball made their AP poll debut for the 2022-23 season on Monday’s latest release, coming in at No. 24. This marks the first time WVU has been ranked since March 2021. West Virginia just completed their traditional non-conference schedule on Thursday night. Through 12 games, WVU sits...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Lands LSU Transfer TE Kole Taylor

WVU has landed transfer TE Kole Taylor (6-foot-7, 228-pounds) from LSU. Taylor comes to Morgantown with two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor has three years and 32 games of experience coming with him from LSU. However, only seven of those 32 games were starts, and just 17 career catches for 159 yards and just one touchdown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 26

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. 2024 4-Star LB Recruit Andrew Hines III Includes West Virginia in Top 12. Update (12:30 PM) – Update (9:00 AM) – Update (8:00 AM) – Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Pitt’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV

