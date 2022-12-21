Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Tory Johnson Sr. Gets Sentimental About Son Following in His WVU Footsteps
Tory Johnson Sr. was sentimental about his son after he signed with West Virginia. But maybe too sentimental. In a tweet, that’s since been deleted by the author, the former Mountaineer shared his thoughts on his son following in his footsteps. “From being in your mother’s womb on West...
wvsportsnow.com
Mike Asti Talks with Rodney Gallagher, Jahiem White on Bond of Class, WVU Program
Hearing from someone who covers the team is one thing, but on this show Mike Asti is offering Mountaineer Nation a chance to hear from two of WVU’s top recruits in the 2023 class. Asti spoke with Rodney Gallagher and Jahiem White about why they decided to sign with...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Basketball Ranked No. 24 in AP Poll
West Virginia basketball made their AP poll debut for the 2022-23 season on Monday’s latest release, coming in at No. 24. This marks the first time WVU has been ranked since March 2021. West Virginia just completed their traditional non-conference schedule on Thursday night. Through 12 games, WVU sits...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Lands LSU Transfer TE Kole Taylor
WVU has landed transfer TE Kole Taylor (6-foot-7, 228-pounds) from LSU. Taylor comes to Morgantown with two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor has three years and 32 games of experience coming with him from LSU. However, only seven of those 32 games were starts, and just 17 career catches for 159 yards and just one touchdown.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 26
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. 2024 4-Star LB Recruit Andrew Hines III Includes West Virginia in Top 12. Update (12:30 PM) – Update (9:00 AM) – Update (8:00 AM) – Around the Network. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Pitt’s...
Comments / 0