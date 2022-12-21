ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Power outage issues in Middle Tennessee

TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Electric companies urge customers to use less amid …. Power companies are asking folks to use less power heading into the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WKRN News 2

PHOTOS: Snow, ice across Middle Tennessee | Dec. 23, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter is officially underway in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky after snow fell across the region Thursday night, followed by extremely strong wind gusts Friday morning. A Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon on Friday, Dec. 23. After that, a Wind Chill Advisory will take over and continue through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
NASHVILLE, TN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tennessee resorts to rolling blackouts as winter storm strains power grid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) — Subzero temperatures in Tennessee have led to authorities asking power companies to perform rolling electric blackouts amid struggles with the power grid’s capacity. The Tennessee Valley Authority asks that 154 power providers cut power for 10-15 minutes on an ongoing basis following Thursday’s winter storm, without an end date for the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds across the region

(WJHL) — Several utilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia continue to report power outages after a winter storm delivered high winds, snow and single-digit temperatures to the region. BrightRidge As of approximately 11 a.m. on Dec. 25, there were two outages reported across the utility’s service area. Appalachian Power Appalachian Power reports 15,059 total […]
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy