Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Related
Wind Chill Advisory, black ice on the roadways tonight
Snow has fallen across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, leaving dangerous driving conditions behind. Wind gusts are running 35-40 mph, causing it to feel between -15 to -20 degrees Friday morning.
Winter weather bringing frigid temps to East TN, knocking out power and causing some hazardous road conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A blast of arctic air hit East Tennessee late Thursday night and was expected to continue into Friday morning, bringing temperatures down to the teens and potentially freezing some roads. The winter weather could also bring gusts of wind that could reach up to 40 mph,...
Dangerous wind chills move into East Tennessee overnight
Dangerously low wind chills are expected to come with the the cold weather that is expected to come as Arctic air moves down into Tennessee this weekend.
Flash freeze possible Thursday night into Friday leading to hazardous travel for some
With temperatures dropping early Friday morning, WATE's Storm Team is warning those who may be travelling in the morning to be wary of flash freezing.
WKRN
Power outage issues in Middle Tennessee
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Electric companies urge customers to use less amid …. Power companies are asking folks to use less power heading into the holiday...
wvlt.tv
Spotty rain today ahead of polar air plunging into East Tennessee starting tonight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more mild day, before that cold front moves in with rain quickly changing to some snow. The First Alert Weather Day starts with ice possible Friday morning, and continues due to winds that can bring down some trees but also make us all feel like it’s below zero at times.
Nashville Hot Christmas: The warmest Dec. 25 temps in Music City history
Typically, Nashville sees an average high temperature of 50 degrees on Christmas, but there have been a few years where it got just a bit too warm to bust out the holiday sweaters.
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
PHOTOS: Snow, ice across Middle Tennessee | Dec. 23, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter is officially underway in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky after snow fell across the region Thursday night, followed by extremely strong wind gusts Friday morning. A Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon on Friday, Dec. 23. After that, a Wind Chill Advisory will take over and continue through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24. […]
WSMV
Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
Winter storm forces some East Tennessee attractions to close, adjust hours
Dollywood announced on Thursday that they will be closed ahead of Christmas ahead of the winter weather moving into East Tennessee overnight.
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
Tennessee resorts to rolling blackouts as winter storm strains power grid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) — Subzero temperatures in Tennessee have led to authorities asking power companies to perform rolling electric blackouts amid struggles with the power grid’s capacity. The Tennessee Valley Authority asks that 154 power providers cut power for 10-15 minutes on an ongoing basis following Thursday’s winter storm, without an end date for the […]
Southeast Nashville suffers prolonged power outage. Here's why.
Southeast Nashville was one of the hardest hit areas by power outages and many residents told NewsChannel 5 they were without power for the majority of the day.
Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds across the region
(WJHL) — Several utilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia continue to report power outages after a winter storm delivered high winds, snow and single-digit temperatures to the region. BrightRidge As of approximately 11 a.m. on Dec. 25, there were two outages reported across the utility’s service area. Appalachian Power Appalachian Power reports 15,059 total […]
Prepare for Extreme Cold Weather With These Tips from Middle Tennessee Electric
With the dangerously cold temperatures arriving tonight and remaining for several days, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) encourages people to be prepared and take precautions to stay warm and safe while managing their energy costs. Below are some tips:. Use space heaters sparingly if possible. Space heaters are designed to heat...
rewind943.com
WEATHER ALERT: Updated forecast shows -24 wind chill, 1-2 inches of snow for Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The updated forecast shows more certainty that dangerous wind chill values are coming tonight through Friday morning, along with accumulating snowfall. Here’s what has changed overnight:. The Winter Weather Advisory for travel impacts due to snow has been expanded to the south. Clarksville...
Power outages possible Friday morning, here’s how to report an outage near you
With bitterly cold weather and dangerous wind chills expected in East Tennessee Friday, along with some precipitation possible Thursday night and into Friday, there is a perfect combination for residents to potentially experience power outages.
Comments / 0