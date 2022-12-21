Read full article on original website
12 MORE Creepy Abandoned Colorado Places You Should Never Visit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Recently, we showed you 12 creepy abandoned places in Colorado that you should never visit. These places are typically dangerous for numerous reasons, and also usually on private property.
Say What? Animal Website Says That Loveland is Colorado’s Coldest Town
Colorado has many, many great places to reside, including Loveland. If you were to believe a certain website, you would think that Loveland is the "coldest" town in the Centennial State. There's no way to know where they came up with their figure, but for them to say that Loveland's...
Don’t Throw Snowballs in Aspen + More Fun Facts About Colorado
I love fun facts. It's always fascinating to find out something odd, particularly about the place you live. You may have seen me mention this before, but if you're smarter than the average bear, you know there is way too much that's odd about Colorado to be contained within one list. Honestly, two probably won't cut it, either. We'll probably be talking about this again in the future.
Avalanche kills snowboarder near Colorado mountain pass
According to a preliminary report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, a backcountry snowboarder was killed on Monday when an avalanche took place northwest of Berthoud Pass. At about 1 PM, four backcountry tourers were caught in a large human-triggered slide. The avalanche took place in an area known as...
Dog the Bounty Hunter Sells Famous Colorado Mansion for Nearly $1.6 Million
Between former presidents, sports standouts, and A-list actors, many celebrities have called Colorado home. Until recently, one of those stars was Duane "Dog" Chapman. Better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, Chapman is a Denver native who previously lived in a stunning Castle Rock mansion that he featured on his various TV shows.
11 Colorado Ghost Towns that are Shells of their Former Selves
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history, you'll find countless abandoned ghost towns across the state that are shells of their former selves. Many of these ghost towns were once booming mining towns that either went away when the mines dried up, were evacuated because of contamination, or some other factor caused them to be completely abandoned.
$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season
Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
Historic Stick-Built House in Colorado is Currently For Sale
New houses are constantly popping up across Colorado, offering modern appliances and updated architecture. However, sometimes a rare vintage gem of a property will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
Many Colorado residents getting up to $1,500 from the state over the holidays
money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Colorado, here's some great news: you're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
natureworldnews.com
Colorado Plastic Bag Ban Effective 2024, 10-Cent Fee Starts January 1, 2023
Beginning January 1, 2023, consumers in Colorado must pay a 10-cent fee to businesses for each plastic bag they take out of the store. By 2024, the total ban-which will be subject to stringent exemptions-will be fully implemented. A bill that was approved by the state legislature in 2021 and...
12 Video Games That You Might Not Know Take Place in Colorado
Colorado truly is a beautiful place. With scenery that other states would die for, it's understandable that Hollywood would want to take advantage, and there have been so many movies shot right here in the Centennial State that they definitely have. Ours is truly a backdrop of envy for those in the visual arts.
3-plus feet of snow to hit part of Colorado? More winter weather incoming
As Coloradans continue to thaw from a major freeze that hit the state, it's looking like more winter weather is on the way, set to hit in multiple waves. According to the National Weather Service, a first round of big snow is setting up to hit Colorado mid-week. While the Front Range will be mostly missed, the western part of the state could see double-digit totals, with some small mountain pockets forecasted to get up to 30 inches over the next 48 hours.
Plan a Romantic Glamping Experience at Colorado’s Runaway Ranch
There are countless places to camp throughout Colorado, but for those who don't want to totally rough it, there are plenty of glamping options as well. Glamping sites offer extra amenities and lavish accommodations that are far beyond the traditional tent in the woods. From frontier tents and yurts to...
When it Comes to Fast Food, This is What Coloradans Love
Sometimes we are all looking for a quick bite to eat. So what do we do? To the drive-thru, we go. Now, most of us already have our favorite spots and our favorite meals. What is the place that you prefer to go to?. Betsperts recently released a study to...
cpr.org
A new law prohibiting the sale of non-cage-free eggs in Colorado will go into effect in January
Eggs that aren’t laid in a cage-free facility will soon begin disappearing from Colorado grocery store shelves, thanks to a law passed in 2020 that takes effect in 2023. HB20-1343 requires businesses to stop selling eggs produced by hens in cramped spaces. Instead, farmers must ensure each chicken has one square foot of floor space by 2025.
Bull Elk Gets Rescued From a Mud Pit in Southwestern Colorado
Here's something you don't see or hear about every day. A young bull elk had to be rescued from a mud pit in southwestern Colorado as it was stuck up to its neck and wasn't able to get out. The incident occurred in La Garita which is located north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
Colorado ski area to charge non-carpooling guests to park in 'Early Riser' lot
A new parking policy that goes into effect later this month will include a fee for non-carpooling guests at Arapahoe Basin ski area. Beginning on December 31, all vehicles parking in the Early Riser parking lot that have less than three people inside will be charged $20. "Over the COVID period, people have carpooled less and are riding the Summit Stage less. That puts a strain on parking and is a trend we have to change. In a perfect world, every vehicle in Early Riser...
Washington Examiner
Tax Rebates 2023: Colorado taxpayers getting up to $1,500 next month
Residents of Colorado can expect to start the new year off strong thanks to a payment they will receive at the end of January 2023. The Colorado Cash Back program will give taxpayers who filed their 2021 taxes by Oct. 17 a payment of $750 by Jan. 31 of next year, with eligible couples getting $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
