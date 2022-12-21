ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 MORE Creepy Abandoned Colorado Places You Should Never Visit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Recently, we showed you 12 creepy abandoned places in Colorado that you should never visit. These places are typically dangerous for numerous reasons, and also usually on private property.
Don’t Throw Snowballs in Aspen + More Fun Facts About Colorado

I love fun facts. It's always fascinating to find out something odd, particularly about the place you live. You may have seen me mention this before, but if you're smarter than the average bear, you know there is way too much that's odd about Colorado to be contained within one list. Honestly, two probably won't cut it, either. We'll probably be talking about this again in the future.
11 Colorado Ghost Towns that are Shells of their Former Selves

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history, you'll find countless abandoned ghost towns across the state that are shells of their former selves. Many of these ghost towns were once booming mining towns that either went away when the mines dried up, were evacuated because of contamination, or some other factor caused them to be completely abandoned.
$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season

Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
Historic Stick-Built House in Colorado is Currently For Sale

New houses are constantly popping up across Colorado, offering modern appliances and updated architecture. However, sometimes a rare vintage gem of a property will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
12 Video Games That You Might Not Know Take Place in Colorado

Colorado truly is a beautiful place. With scenery that other states would die for, it's understandable that Hollywood would want to take advantage, and there have been so many movies shot right here in the Centennial State that they definitely have. Ours is truly a backdrop of envy for those in the visual arts.
3-plus feet of snow to hit part of Colorado? More winter weather incoming

As Coloradans continue to thaw from a major freeze that hit the state, it's looking like more winter weather is on the way, set to hit in multiple waves. According to the National Weather Service, a first round of big snow is setting up to hit Colorado mid-week. While the Front Range will be mostly missed, the western part of the state could see double-digit totals, with some small mountain pockets forecasted to get up to 30 inches over the next 48 hours.
Colorado ski area to charge non-carpooling guests to park in 'Early Riser' lot

A new parking policy that goes into effect later this month will include a fee for non-carpooling guests at Arapahoe Basin ski area. Beginning on December 31, all vehicles parking in the Early Riser parking lot that have less than three people inside will be charged $20. "Over the COVID period, people have carpooled less and are riding the Summit Stage less. That puts a strain on parking and is a trend we have to change. In a perfect world, every vehicle in Early Riser...
Tax Rebates 2023: Colorado taxpayers getting up to $1,500 next month

Residents of Colorado can expect to start the new year off strong thanks to a payment they will receive at the end of January 2023. The Colorado Cash Back program will give taxpayers who filed their 2021 taxes by Oct. 17 a payment of $750 by Jan. 31 of next year, with eligible couples getting $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’

It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
