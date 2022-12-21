Read full article on original website
Judge proposes Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes serve her 11-year sentence in a 'minimum-security' Texas prison camp
The Federal Prison Camp in Bryan is a minimum security prison that houses female inmates in dormitories. Prison camps have minimal or no fencing.
DeVos family donated $100 million to Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos
Convicted criminal Elizabeth Holmes received $100 million for her Theranos project from the DeVos family, a donation that was initially assumed to have been $50 million. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.Photo byChris Burch / Flickr.
Caroline Ellison told a judge she's 'truly sorry' for defrauding FTX customers – and 'knew that it was wrong'
The former CEO of Alameda Research, which was closely associated with the crypto platform, pleaded guilty to seven criminal counts on December 19.
Martin Shkreli’s Former Lawyer, Whom Pharma Bro Called ‘Lazy and Stupid and Paid Too Much,’ Asks SCOTUS to Save His 401(k) from the Feds
Evan Louis Greebel, the former lawyer who was convicted in a fraud scheme with so-called “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, has asked the Supreme Court to shield his retirement accounts from a $10,447,979.00 restitution order. Greebel, a former partner at law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman, was a member of...
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
Nicki Minaj’s Husband and His Alleged Rape Victim Ordered To Mediation By Judge
A judge has ordered the case regarding Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty and Jennifer Hough, who accused Perry of allegedly raping her in 1994, to mediation to settle the lawsuit Hough filed against the couple. According to The Source, Judge James R. Cho referred both parties to mediation on...
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Jeffrey Epstein's estate agrees to pay the Virgin Islands more than $105 million to settle civil suit
The estate of Jeffrey Epstein has agreed to pay the U.S. Virgin Islands more than $105 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that he used the territory as the base of an extensive sex trafficking operation. The suit is being settled nearly three years after Denise N. George, the attorney...
Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time
Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
Sam Bankman-Fried's mother is pictured arriving at his bail hearing in New York
Sam Bankman-Fried's mother, Barbara Fried, an emeritus professor at Stanford Law School, was pictured arriving at her son's hearing in Manhattan on Thursday.
Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees
Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan tears into credibility of Supreme Court Alito whistleblower in explosive hearing
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the House Judiciary Committee's ranking Republican, tore into a former anti-abortion leader who alleged he was informed in advance about the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court ruling Thursday, casting serious doubt on the whistleblower's allegations that the information came from Justice Samuel Alito. Jordan sought...
Who are Caroline Ellison’s parents? Fraudster’s mom and dad are MIT economists
This apple fell far from the tree. Caroline Ellison — who pleaded guilty to fraud charges related to her role in the FTX cryptocurrency scandal, which led to the extradition of Sam Bankman-Fried this week — is the daughter of high-profile economists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. According to his curriculum vitae, Ellison’s father, Glenn Ellison, was educated at Harvard, Cambridge and MIT before becoming the Gregory K. Palm (1970) Professor of Economics at the latter. In addition to coaching youth softball and his daughters’ middle school math teams, he writes “Hard Math,” a series of textbooks and workbooks about teaching arithmetic...
If Gov. Newsom’s wife couldn’t convince Weinstein jury, what happens to ‘ordinary’ women?
What did Jennifer Siebel Newsom stand to gain from testifying? Exactly what she did get out of it, which was nothing, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
Two men, a father and son, were sentenced to prison for their role in a $1.7 million COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme.
Bartender Told to Get Another Job for "Complaining" About Being Paid $9 for 70 Hours of Work
If you're working in the food service industry and rely on a gratuity-based salary in order to make ends meet, then you probably don't need someone telling you just how important tipping is and how little a server's "base" pay is at their places of employment. Article continues below advertisement.
A Florida pastor and his son used COVID-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney World mansion, federal prosecutors allege
Prosecutors charged Evan and Joshua Edwards with bank fraud for allegedly lying about their ministry to get an $8.4 million loan.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
buzzfeednews.com
A Judge Declared A Mistrial For Actor Danny Masterson, Who Was Accused Of Violently Raping Three Women
A judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the rape trial of That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson after the jury said it had deadlocked on the charges, the Associated Press reported. Masterson, 46, had faced three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three...
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
