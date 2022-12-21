ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Your Pup to These Winter Escapes Within 2 Hours of Montclair

Essex County has a lot to do in the winter and is scenic for every season – cue the snow pics. But if you’re in need of a quick winter trip and would like to bring your dog, The Montclair Girl has created an ultimate guide for you. Whether you enjoy hiking with your pup or getting cozy by the fire with Fido, check out these weekend escapes within two hours of the Montclair area that welcome dogs.
Businesses That Opened in Essex County in 2022

The calendar is nearly flipped to 2023, but it’s time to look back at all of the great new businesses that opened in Essex County in 2022. From a vegan acai bowl spot to a DIY floral bar, entrepreneurs are making their mark in a variety of ways in Essex County. Read on to learn more about the businesses that opened in Essex County this year.
14 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

Happy Holidays to our Montclair Girl readers! Wrapping up before the holidays can be busy so we’ve done the work of tracking down the latest news in the Montclair and the greater Essex County + North Jersey area, so you don’t have to. Among the headlines: the owner of Time Warp Comics has passed away; Friends of James Howe House purchase home for $400K; Irvington teacher earns national award; and so much more. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Here’s How to Celebrate Kwanzaa Locally

Coming up right after Christmas is the celebration of Kwanzaa in the United States. It’s a week-long celebration that honors African Americans’ ancestral roots that takes place Saturday, December 26th until Friday, January 1st. The non-religious holiday was introduced to the U.S. in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga,...
