Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Attends NFL Game (PHOTO), Kevin Owens’ Christmas Message
Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Saturday evening to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. You can check out KO’s Christmas message below:. WWE Superstar Bayley was in attendance at Saturday’s San Francisco 49ers game. You can check out a photo of the Damage CTRL leader with George Kittle below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Kerry Morton Says Both WWE & AEW Had Interest In Him
During a recent appearance on the MatthewMania podcast, Kerry Morton discussed his new 18-month contract with the NWA, as well as other topics related to his career. Interestingly, the young athlete, the son of Ricky Morton, also revealed that both WWE and AEW showed interest in him before he decided to remain with the NWA.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Hits Back At “Fake” Criticism That AEW Lacks Storytelling
AEW President Tony Khan is open to admitting that there is room for improvement in his company, but the claim that there is little to no storytelling isn’t one of them. AEW has often been criticized by fans who have suggested that the company forgets about vital storytelling in favor of flashy spots and moves.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files For Several Interesting Trademarks
On December 23, WWE filed to trademark five inspiring phrases. They filed for the following terms with USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):. * Desire. Determination. Destiny. * Where The Stars Align. The descriptions for the terms state that they will be used for general pro wrestling and sports...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan. *Blake Christian vs. Dralistico. *Nyla Rose &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Shares Details About Upcoming Changes To AEW Dynamite
During AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, TNT aired a new 15-second commercial for the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. While speaking on the Grapsody podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the upcoming, repackaged Dynamite and the changes that will debut in the new year. He said,. “The wrestling is going to be...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Columbus, OH: Steel Cage Headliner
WWE held a live event on Monday night from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley. Steel...
ewrestlingnews.com
Madusa On Charisma In Professional Wrestling, You Can’t Teach It
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Madusa discussed working as a producer for NWA and working alongside Billy Corgan, as well as setting benchmarks for talent and letting them make the rest of the magic in between.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan On AEW Talent Being Underutilized
Tony Khan recently made an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, where he touched on a variety of subjects. The AEW President spoke candidly about recent criticisms regarding underutilizing talent in the company. “You’re never going to keep everybody happy. You have to think about that. You have people that are...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio Released From Jail, Wants His Parents Arrested
Over the weekend, WWE posted a video of Dominik Mysterio being ‘arrested’ after he and Rhea Ripley were involved in an ‘altercation’ with Dom’s mother and father at his grandfather’s home on Christmas Eve. Of course, this is all storyline-related. After a successful #FreeDom...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Believes Winnipeg Is The Best Wrestling City In The World
AEW wrestler Chris Jericho recently spoke with Winnipeg Sports Talk to hype All Elite Wrestling’s upcoming debut in Winnipeg this March. While he’s likely a little biased here as he was born in the city, the Ocho believes Winnipeg is “probably the best wrestling city” in the world. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna To Leave WWE Over Contract Demand
On April 17, 2016, at the age of 46, Chyna died from an overdose of alcohol, combined with anxiety drugs, painkillers, and sleeping aid. Following her death, Chyna’s sister claimed that in 2001, the Ninth Wonder of the World was offered a new WWF contract with a minimum annual salary of $400,000 excluding merchandise sales and pay-per-view appearances. Chyna refused to sign on the dotted line and continued to demand an annual base salary of $1 million per year. While various stories of her departure have circulated over the years, the financial disagreement between WWF/WWE and Chyna is widely believed to be the reason behind her exit from Vince McMahon’s promotion.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Starks On Facing Chris Jericho, Growing As A Performer, More
After falling short of winning the AEW World Championship from MJF at Winter Is Coming, Ricky Starks was confronted by Chris Jericho on this week’s episode of Dynamite. ‘Absolute’ would go on to verbally obliterate Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, before the Jericho Appreciation Society launched a brutal attack on him. Starks will now go one on one with Jericho on the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura On The Great Muta Match: ‘It Would’ve Never Happened If Vince McMahon Was Still in Charge’
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “The New Year 2023” event on January 1st at Budokan Hall. While speaking to Yahoo Sports, Nakamura discussed the upcoming match and revealed that Vince McMahon initially declined his request to face Muta. However, things changed when McMahon resigned due to the hush money scandal.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nathalie Mamo Has No Intention To Wrestle For WWE
The host of WWE Wal3ooha in the United Arab Emirates, Nathalie Mamo has been part of WWE premium live events that have emanated from Saudi Arabia. The on-screen television personality has interviewed several Superstars and sports athletes to date. Speaking on the Jad Mbarak Show, Mamo addressed whether she would...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kenny Omega Opens Up On His Return To NJPW
Kenny Omega, who is returning to NJPW to challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17, recently spoke with NJPW’s website for a new interview to promote the bout. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. What are your thoughts of NJPW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rich Swann Reveals His Impact Wrestling Mt. Rushmore
Former Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann recently chatted with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast and one topic broached was the Mt. Rushmore of Impact Wrestling. Swann, who recently signed a new two-year contract with the company, gave his opinion on who he would grant the prestigious honor to.
ewrestlingnews.com
Erick Redbeard Says He Watches WWE To Keep Up With Certain People
Erick Redbeard (formerly known as Eric Rowan in WWE) discussed still watching WWE to keep up with certain performers, including Bray Wyatt. In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, the former Wyatt Family member admitted to keeping up with WWE on a week-to-week basis for people like Bray and Braun Strowman. He stated: “Ah, I mean yeah I don’t watch often. I’ve watched for certain people but I was sure to, you know, watch his [Bray Wyatt] debut and what he said, and I think the last time I watched anything that happened was Crown Jewel because I was curious to see what he [Bray] would do on that show and I was curious to see about Braun and Omos. I’m a big fan of big brawlers colliding. It’s like watching Sheamus and Gunter, or Drew [McIntyre] and Sheamus, I watch those.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Says New AEW Dynamite Won’t Have Finger Poke Of Doom, Talks WCW Comparisons
AEW president Tony Khan was recently did an interview with Fightful’s Grapsody to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Khan talked about how AEW won’t have a Finger Poke Of Doom match on January 4, and the comparisons between WCW and AEW. Here are the highlights:. How AEW Dynamite...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (12/26/22)
WWE NXT (12/27/22) WWE Main Event (12/15/22) Friday Night SmackDown (12/2/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Comments / 0