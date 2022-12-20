Read full article on original website
27east.com
Ponquogue Bridge, Dune Road Closed Due to Flooding
Ponquogue Bridge and Dune Road are currently closed due to flooding, but are expected to reopen once the tide goes out, according to Southampton Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle. “It’s... more. Throughout 2022, The Express News Group has presented a monthly series on climate change, The ... 22...
Fire Destroys Store on East Jericho Turnpike
A fire early Friday morning destroyed the Shower Door store on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Firefighters were still fighting the fire at 691 E. Jericho as of about 8:30 a.m. Traffic is rerouted from east of the Turnpike Plaza (the Lidl store), with Read More ...
27east.com
Southampton Village Board Troubled by Concern Housing Project and SCWA Reversal on Sewage
In a 1995 letter, the Suffolk County Water Authority cautioned the builders of the sewage treatment plant at the then-Payton Lane Nursing Home against expanding or adding any beds, due... more. Throughout 2022, The Express News Group has presented a monthly series on climate change, The ... 22 Dec 2022...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Democracy and tech intersect to name Station Street in uptown Port Jeff
Station Street, a one-way corridor between Port Jefferson train station and Port Jefferson Crossing apartments in Upper Port, is set to open early next year. Following an upcoming Jan. 3 public hearing and a vote by the village’s board of trustees, the street will be codified within the village code. In an exclusive interview with Mayor Margot Garant, she offered some updates on the roadway opening.
Several LI communities in cleanup mode following storm surge
Villages like Island Park were underwater from the storm’s surge, causing plenty of damage.
County Executive Bruce Blakeman gives update conditions in Nassau County
County officials also urged residents to stay off the roads if they can.
therealdeal.com
Hamptons builder Joe Farrell sued for $36M in tree-chopping dispute
Money may not grow on trees, but chopping them down could cost one developer millions. A Bridgehampton homeowner sued Joe Farrell this week, accusing the luxury home builder of trespassing on her property and cutting down 120 trees without her permission. Susan Burnside wants a Suffolk County court to award...
27east.com
Fire Closing County Road 39
A structure fire at 1435 County Road 39 in Tuckahoe closed the road in both directions from Tuckahoe Road to Shrubland Road on Tuesday afternoon. Southampton Town Police reported the... more. The goal of building a parish hall is to welcome the community in, according to ... by Kitty Merrill.
Boulder falls down mountain into northbound lane of Route 9W in Rockland County
No one was injured, and the state Department of Transportation helped to move it out of the way.
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Busy Highway In Pouring Rain In Westchester
A man was killed after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a busy Westchester County highway in the midst of a powerful pre-Christmas storm, police said. The accident happened on Friday, Dec. 23, around 2:45 a.m., when a Honda Pilot struck a man attempting to cross the southbound Saw Mil…
CBS News
Flooding swallows up cars on Long Island
It was a day to forget in Nassau County as residents dealt with thousands of dollars in losses due to the storm's relentlessness. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram has the story.
Fire rips through commercial building in Huntington
According to officials, they received a call around 4:15 a.m. for a fire on East Jericho Turnpike.
Powerful Pre-Christmas Storm Causes Flooding In Fairfield
A pre-holiday storm system bringing heavy winds and rainfall is causing roads to flood throughout the Connecticut shoreline. Flooding has been reported by officials throughout the shoreline in municipalities in both Fairfield and New Haven counties. In the town of Fairfield, fire officials are warning people to avoid the area...
Herald Community Newspapers
Angered Atlantic Beach Bridge drivers over toll increase and treatment
A meeting aimed at soothing concerns about the coming increase in tolls for the Atlantic Beach Bridge did the opposite on Dec. 15, as bridge users who attended the gathering became angry when they were jammed into the Nassau County Bridge Authority office’s snack room, waiting for their questions to be answered.
Police: Unlicensed 16-year-old lost control in deadly L.I. crash
HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two Long Island communities are in mourning Thursday following a single-car crash that killed three high school students. It happened Wednesday night in Holtsville, where the driver lived. According to police, he was just 16 years old and had a learner's permit. Flags were lowered at William Floyd High School amid news two seniors were killed in the crash. They were in the car with the unlicensed teen behind the wheel. According to Suffolk County Police, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of Moriches and 18-year-old Landon Auditore of Mastic were the passengers. Beltramini was set to graduate from Floyd Academy in January. The...
Herald Community Newspapers
Pedestrian struck and killed on treacherous road
Another pedestrian has been fatally struck by a vehicle on Woodfield Road, the second pedestrian fatality in three months on the West Hempstead road, which residents say has been dangerous for decades. Nassau County police said that 52-year-old Michael Tompos, of West Hempstead, was found lying in the west lane...
NBC New York
16-Year-Old Driver, 2 Passengers Die in Long Island Car Crash: Cops
A late-night car crash on Long Island killed the 16-year-old driver and his two passengers, a 17-year-old high school senior and an 18-year-old high school senior, in Suffolk County, officials said Thursday. Suffolk County Police say Cem Gunes was behind the wheel of a 2009 Infinity G37 that veered off...
fox5ny.com
3 people, including 2 teens, killed in Long Island crash
NEW YORK - Suffolk County police say three people, including two teens, were killed Wednesday night in a motor vehicle crash in Holtsville. According to police, Cem Gunes, 16, of Holtsville, was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on Nicolls Road with a female and male passenger when the vehicle left the road by Division Street and crashed into a wooded area around 9:43 p.m.
Man wanted for assaulting another man at Smithtown bar
Police say the victim was at Illusions Bar and Lounge on West Main Street on Nov. 20 when he was involved in a fight with the suspect.
Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk
A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
