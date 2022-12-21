In Anticipation Of Powerful Winter Storm, Senator Gillibrand To Announce $5 Billion In Federal Home Heating Assistance Included In The Bipartisan Funding Package

Read full article on original website
Gillibrand, Schumer Secure $1 Billion For 9/11 Health Program In Funding Package
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced that they’d secured $1 billion for the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP), which provides health benefits to 9/11 first responders and survivors. The WTCHP would have had to start denying new enrollments...
Gillibrand Statement On 9/11 Health Funding Fix Being Left Out Of Funding Package
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand expressed deep disappointment that her bipartisan 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act was omitted from the FY2023 omnibus funding package, but recommitted herself to passing the bill. The legislation would close a $3.6 billion funding gap in the World...
Senator Gillibrand Announces Defense Bill Wins; Hails Historic Military Justice Reforms
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Chair of the Personnel Subcommittee, announced that several of her provisions were included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023. As the leading advocate on military sexual...
Senator Gillibrand Announces Several Of Her Defense Priorities Included In Soon-To-Pass Fy2023 Bipartisan Funding Bill
WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Chair of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee, is announcing that several of her defense priorities were included in the soon-to-pass FY2023 bipartisan funding bill. This includes $7 million for the Department of Defense’s Tick-Borne Disease Research Program (TBDRP) and additional funding...
Savage US blizzard leaves 26 dead, power outages, travel snarls
A relentless winter storm brought Christmas Day danger and misery to millions of Americans Sunday as intense snow and frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 26. Twenty-six weather-related deaths have been confirmed across eight states, with some US media reporting as many as 30 storm-linked fatalities in total, including four in Colorado who likely died of exposure and at least seven in western New York.
Thousands of flights grounded as winter storm death toll rises to 24
Millions of people across the United States and Canada spent Christmas Day hunkered down against freezing conditions as Winter Storm Elliott continued to devastate vast swathes of North America. The deadly storm has left many without power and trapped inside their homes, and has disrupted thousands of flights.Temperatures dropped to as low as -40C in some places, while the scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.About 60 per cent of the US population was under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning on...
Hell freezes over during US bomb cyclone
A ‘bomb cyclone’ is sweeping the US this winter. Over 200 million people are under a weather warning or advistory as temperatures drop to -45C and below in some of the worst affected places. The storm is so brutal that even Hell, a town in Michigan, froze over as several cities report the weather being the coldest since records began. Across the US, officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm.At least three people died in the Buffalo area, including two who suffered medical emergencies in their homes and could...
