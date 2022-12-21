Read full article on original website
Bayley Attends NFL Game (PHOTO), Kevin Owens’ Christmas Message
Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Saturday evening to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. You can check out KO’s Christmas message below:. WWE Superstar Bayley was in attendance at Saturday’s San Francisco 49ers game. You can check out a photo of the Damage CTRL leader with George Kittle below:
Tony Khan Hits Back At “Fake” Criticism That AEW Lacks Storytelling
AEW President Tony Khan is open to admitting that there is room for improvement in his company, but the claim that there is little to no storytelling isn’t one of them. AEW has often been criticized by fans who have suggested that the company forgets about vital storytelling in favor of flashy spots and moves.
Willow Nightingale Reflects On Her AEW Debut Against Thunder Rosa
On May 3, 2021, Willow Nightingale made her AEW debut in a losing effort against Thunder Rosa on AEW Dark: Elevation. However, it wasn’t until October 21, 2022 that AEW announced that Nightingale was signed to the company. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nightingale reflected on her AEW...
Tony Khan Says New AEW Dynamite Won’t Have Finger Poke Of Doom, Talks WCW Comparisons
AEW president Tony Khan was recently did an interview with Fightful’s Grapsody to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Khan talked about how AEW won’t have a Finger Poke Of Doom match on January 4, and the comparisons between WCW and AEW. Here are the highlights:. How AEW Dynamite...
Brian Myers Discusses Edge, Chris Benoit, & More
During a recent edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins in WWE) discussed a variety of topics, including what he learned from his mentor Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Tony Khan On AEW Talent Being Underutilized
Tony Khan recently made an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, where he touched on a variety of subjects. The AEW President spoke candidly about recent criticisms regarding underutilizing talent in the company. “You’re never going to keep everybody happy. You have to think about that. You have people that are...
Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Won’t Suffer The Same Fate As WCW
Tony Khan was a recent guest on the Grapsody podcast, and during his appearance, he explained why AEW won’t go the same route as WCW. The AEW President was asked about not making the same mistakes as WCW did in their later years. Several folks have drawn comparisons between AEW and WCW.
Eric Bischoff Claims Most People Don’t Know The Real Vince McMahon
On June 17, 2022, Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO of WWE following claims of hush-money agreements he had paid over alleged affairs with former WWE employees. Five days later, McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, pending the conclusion of an internal investigation. Eric Bischoff, who returned to WWE In...
Grayson Waller Often Gets Compared To The Miz, Does He Mind It?
Grayson Waller has often been compared to The Miz, but does he consider that a bad thing?. For those unaware, both Waller and The Miz came into WWE from reality show backgrounds. Both men also portray arrogant heels on WWE television. During the very first “Grayson Waller Effect” segment on...
Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna To Leave WWE Over Contract Demand
On April 17, 2016, at the age of 46, Chyna died from an overdose of alcohol, combined with anxiety drugs, painkillers, and sleeping aid. Following her death, Chyna’s sister claimed that in 2001, the Ninth Wonder of the World was offered a new WWF contract with a minimum annual salary of $400,000 excluding merchandise sales and pay-per-view appearances. Chyna refused to sign on the dotted line and continued to demand an annual base salary of $1 million per year. While various stories of her departure have circulated over the years, the financial disagreement between WWF/WWE and Chyna is widely believed to be the reason behind her exit from Vince McMahon’s promotion.
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan. *Blake Christian vs. Dralistico. *Nyla Rose &...
Shawn Michaels Reveals The Backstage Television Process In NXT
Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE this past July resulted in Triple H taking over as Head of Creative and Shawn Michaels being appointed as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. Although Michaels is responsible for both the creative and development of NXT, including the expansion of NXT UK...
Backstage Update On WWE’s Backup Plan If The Rock Is Unavailable For WrestleMania 39
WWE wants to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39, should the latter’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at ‘Mania. There has been speculation about The Rock possibly appearing at the Royal Rumble and winning the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match to “earn” his title shot.
Flip Gordon On Leaning Into Conspiracy Theories As His Gimmick
Flip Gordon is always willing to push the envelope as a performer. One of the ways that the former ROH standout did so was to lean into his love of conspiracy theories. He brought up anti-masking at the height of the pandemic, and he’s pushed Flat Earth theories, as well.
Ricky Starks On Facing Chris Jericho, Growing As A Performer, More
After falling short of winning the AEW World Championship from MJF at Winter Is Coming, Ricky Starks was confronted by Chris Jericho on this week’s episode of Dynamite. ‘Absolute’ would go on to verbally obliterate Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, before the Jericho Appreciation Society launched a brutal attack on him. Starks will now go one on one with Jericho on the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite.
Shinsuke Nakamura On The Great Muta Match: ‘It Would’ve Never Happened If Vince McMahon Was Still in Charge’
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “The New Year 2023” event on January 1st at Budokan Hall. While speaking to Yahoo Sports, Nakamura discussed the upcoming match and revealed that Vince McMahon initially declined his request to face Muta. However, things changed when McMahon resigned due to the hush money scandal.
AEW News – The Latest ‘Being The Elite’, Watch AEW Dark: Elevation, Matt Hardy
You can check out today’s Christmas themed episode of ‘Being the Elite’ below:. All Elite Wrestling tweeted out the following video today, showing Matt Hardy hyping this week’s episode of Dynamite in Broomfield, Colorado:. You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below....
Cain Velasquez Has Talked About Doing A Match With Daniel Cormier In AAA
During a recent appearance on Konnan’s K100 podcast, Cain Velasquez revealed that he has talked with Daniel Cormier about the both of them working a match in AAA Lucha Libre. Both Velasquez and Cormier have participated in WWE events in the past, with Velasquez wrestling Brock Lesnar in 2019....
Cain Velasquez Talks Being Out On Bail, Returning To In-Ring Action
Former WWE and UFC star Cain Velasquez is facing ten charges, including 1st degree attempted murder, after allegedly being involved in a shooting earlier this year when he followed a 43-year-old man named Harry Goularte. Velasquez is out on a $1 million bail and was granted permission to return to...
