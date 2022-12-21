Read full article on original website
Bayley Attends NFL Game (PHOTO), Kevin Owens’ Christmas Message
Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Saturday evening to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. You can check out KO’s Christmas message below:. WWE Superstar Bayley was in attendance at Saturday’s San Francisco 49ers game. You can check out a photo of the Damage CTRL leader with George Kittle below:
Dominik & Aalyah Mysterio Offer To Donate Their Kidneys To Konnan
Dominik Mysterio may be a heel on WWE TV, but the Judgment Day member and his sister Aalyah are willing to do whatever it takes to help Konnan. The Mexican wrestling legend has been dealing with several health issues and is currently on dialysis for his kidney problems. Speaking on...
Brian Myers Discusses Edge, Chris Benoit, & More
During a recent edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins in WWE) discussed a variety of topics, including what he learned from his mentor Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Josh Alexander Set To Break Major Impact Wrestling World Title Record, Lots More
Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will become the longest-reigning World Champion in the company’s history on January 4. On that day, his reign will reach 257 days, which will surpass the record set by Bobby Roode (256 days). WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle currently holds the record for most combined days, with 608 days across 6 reigns.
Tony Khan Hits Back At “Fake” Criticism That AEW Lacks Storytelling
AEW President Tony Khan is open to admitting that there is room for improvement in his company, but the claim that there is little to no storytelling isn’t one of them. AEW has often been criticized by fans who have suggested that the company forgets about vital storytelling in favor of flashy spots and moves.
WWE RAW News – Cody Rhodes Plans To Resume WWE Title Quest Upon Return
Cody Rhodes was revealed as Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ surprise opponent on the first night of WrestleMania 38, as The American Nightmare made his return to WWE after six years and defeated Rollins at the Showcase of Immortals. Rhodes later suffered a legitimate pectoral muscle tear ahead of...
Tony Khan On AEW Talent Being Underutilized
Tony Khan recently made an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, where he touched on a variety of subjects. The AEW President spoke candidly about recent criticisms regarding underutilizing talent in the company. “You’re never going to keep everybody happy. You have to think about that. You have people that are...
Cain Velasquez Has Talked About Doing A Match With Daniel Cormier In AAA
During a recent appearance on Konnan’s K100 podcast, Cain Velasquez revealed that he has talked with Daniel Cormier about the both of them working a match in AAA Lucha Libre. Both Velasquez and Cormier have participated in WWE events in the past, with Velasquez wrestling Brock Lesnar in 2019....
Results From WWE Live Event In Columbus, OH: Steel Cage Headliner
WWE held a live event on Monday night from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley. Steel...
William Regal Reveals The “Dos & Don’ts Of Wrestling, Getting An Education
During the final edition of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, William Regal and Matt Koon opened up on the “dos and don’ts” of professional wrestling, as well as the demands that come with the business. Additionally, Koon commented on the importance of getting an education, and...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan. *Blake Christian vs. Dralistico. *Nyla Rose &...
Kurt Angle Doubts He Will Ever Join All Elite Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle would be a valuable asset to All Elite Wrestling but fans should not expect the former World Champion to be ‘All-Elite.’. After a decade-long run in TNA/Impact Wrestling, Angle returned to WWE in 2017 but was released three years later. On the most...
Apollo Crews Welcomes William Regal’s NXT Return
WWE Superstar Apollo Crews was recently interviewed by Metro to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Crews talked about how excited he is to see William Regal return to NXT, and what Regal can bring to the table for NXT talents. You can check out some highlights...
Shinsuke Nakamura On The Great Muta Match: ‘It Would’ve Never Happened If Vince McMahon Was Still in Charge’
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “The New Year 2023” event on January 1st at Budokan Hall. While speaking to Yahoo Sports, Nakamura discussed the upcoming match and revealed that Vince McMahon initially declined his request to face Muta. However, things changed when McMahon resigned due to the hush money scandal.
Nyla Rose Reflects On The Evolution Of Her AEW Character
Nyla Rose is the first openly transgender wrestler in history to sign with a major American promotion. Rose signed with AEW in 2019 and won the AEW Women’s World Championship a year later. Although Rose started out with an intimidating beast-like character similar to the veteran Awesome Kong, she...
WWE Kicks Off Its Post-Holiday Tour Tonight – Full Lineups
WWE kicks off its annual post-Holiday tour tonight, starting two with two events. It wraps up on Thursday. Here are the lineups:. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar – Ladder Match. *Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row...
Backstage Update On WWE’s Backup Plan If The Rock Is Unavailable For WrestleMania 39
WWE wants to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39, should the latter’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at ‘Mania. There has been speculation about The Rock possibly appearing at the Royal Rumble and winning the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match to “earn” his title shot.
AEW News – The Latest ‘Being The Elite’, Watch AEW Dark: Elevation, Matt Hardy
You can check out today’s Christmas themed episode of ‘Being the Elite’ below:. All Elite Wrestling tweeted out the following video today, showing Matt Hardy hyping this week’s episode of Dynamite in Broomfield, Colorado:. You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below....
Erick Redbeard Says He Watches WWE To Keep Up With Certain People
Erick Redbeard (formerly known as Eric Rowan in WWE) discussed still watching WWE to keep up with certain performers, including Bray Wyatt. In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, the former Wyatt Family member admitted to keeping up with WWE on a week-to-week basis for people like Bray and Braun Strowman. He stated: “Ah, I mean yeah I don’t watch often. I’ve watched for certain people but I was sure to, you know, watch his [Bray Wyatt] debut and what he said, and I think the last time I watched anything that happened was Crown Jewel because I was curious to see what he [Bray] would do on that show and I was curious to see about Braun and Omos. I’m a big fan of big brawlers colliding. It’s like watching Sheamus and Gunter, or Drew [McIntyre] and Sheamus, I watch those.”
Baron Corbin Discusses Shift In Storytelling Dynamic Under Triple H
Fans have noticed a shift in the dynamics of storytelling since Triple H took over as head of WWE Creative. Storylines don’t feel as rushed any more, and are being given time to breathe. This has been a welcome change for the talent, and that includes Baron Corbin. Corbin,...
