Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
I work on a cruise ship and here’s what it’s like at Christmas – we prep months in advance and have our own Xmas dinners
A CRUISE ship director has revealed what it is really like celebrating Christmas onboard. Jamie Petts is the hotel director for the MSC Virtuosa – a 19-deck cruise ship - and has spent 18 Christmases away from his own family to entertain others at sea instead. Rather than spending...
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity
A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.The brothers have been running the show since 1994.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Ho, ho, ho that’s cold: Swimmers mark Christmas Day with bracing dips
People across the UK have braved the temperatures and gone swimming outdoors to kick off their Christmas Day celebrations.Hardy swimmers could be seen taking a dip in festive hats and costumes in The Serpentine, in London’s Hyde Park, early on Sunday morning.Meanwhile, people in Tynemouth, in the North East, wore bikinis, swimming shorts and Father Christmas hats as they entered the sea at King Edward’s Bay.Temperatures at around 8am were 6C in northern parts of the country, while it was slightly warmer in the south at 10C, the Met Office said.Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club took part in the...
Traditions Old and New Made this Christmas Season Bright at Boys Home
The Christmas season at Boys Home began with several special chapel services to set the tone for December. Throughout the excitement of the month, we wanted the students to truly remember the reason for the season. After one chapel service, students collectively made advent wreaths for their cottages. The advent wreaths marked the countdown to Christmas Sunday with a designated candle lit each week. After dinner on December 1, students decorated cookies and cards with festive music playing in the background. Greene Cottage was awarded the “best decorated” cookie in the competition. A new tradition began this...
Geordies brave Boxing Day dip in North Sea for volunteer lifeguard annual tradition
Around 200 people are thought to have braved this morning's annual Boxing Day dip in the North Sea, as part of a Geordie tradition (26 December).The event, hosted on Long Sands Beach, Tynemouth, is organised by the North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards, and saw crowds strip down in five degrees celsius to brave the plunge.Many were even wearing festive outfits, including Santa hats and novelty pyjamas.Last year's swim was cancelled due to Covid, attracting even more people to the 2022 event.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boxing Day: How to get the best sale dealsBoxing Day: How to get the best sale dealsKing Charles recalls visit to Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity in Christmas message
THE FIRST OF A NEXT GENERATION OF IMMERSIVE, EXPERIENTIAL ENTERTAINMENT PARKS NOW OPEN IN DUBAI
Imagine escaping to a mysterious cosmos on a voyage of discovery right here in Dubai. That dream is now a reality at AYA, the first in a new generation of immersive, experiential entertainment parks, that is now open at WAFI City Mall. AYA invites intrepid travellers to step foot into...
THE GOOFY COW BURGER OPENS DOORS ON SECOND BRANCH IN DUBAI MARINA
Voted as one of the world’s best burgers in 2022, The Goofy Cow Burger has opened its second Dubai outlet just two months after launching in the city. Located in Dubai Marina, this branch of the casual, friendly diner complements the City Walk venue and will provide residents and visitors to the area with a fresh, tasty and diverse choice of combinations to choose from.
THE MOST DELICIOUS F&B PACKAGES AVAILABLE IN DUBAI FOR CHRISTMAS
From December 23 to December 26, French-Mediterranean Eunoia by Carine will offer Christmas specials in addition to the standard a la carte menu. The signature festive items include a delectable selection of starters, mains and dessert. Guests are invited to groove to the tunes and sing along to the live DJ’s renditions of festive classics on the 25th of December. Beverage packages are available upon request. Christmas specials starting from AED75.
Santa Brings Christmas Cheer to Chad Refugee Camp
N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - A 37 year-old Central African Republic refugee, Henriette Batnan, could not afford buying a Christmas present for her son Edouard, who fled home with her in 2017. Instead, she dressed him in ceremonial robes so he could meet Santa Claus, who visited the Dembo Refugee Camp in...
UAE’S LARGEST ORGANIC FARM OPENS ITS DOORS FOR WINTERFEST
Emirates Bio Farm, the largest privately owned organic farm in the UAE, has officially opened their doors for the long-awaited Winterfest, running through the month of December up until January 8, 2023. As temperatures cool down across the country, friends and families can immerse themselves in a wide variety of...
Sparkling holiday lights spread Christmas cheer around the world
From Los Angeles to Liverpool, twinkling lights are cutting through winter's gloom.
Techwave Brings Employees Together Globally for Joyful Christmas Celebrations
With the festive season around the corner, Techwave, the leading global IT and Engineering solutions firm, has hosted a series of Christmas celebrations for teams and clients globally. The Christmas celebrations were held across all regions including North America, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond, bringing employees together to connect and have a great time at the joyful celebrations.
TRAVEL BACK TO THE 70S WITH THE BIRDCAGE THIS NEW YEAR’S EVE!
2023 may be around the corner, but The Birdcage is geared to take guests back in time to the 70s funk era. New Year’s Eve will see the cage turning into the grooviest discotheque, complete with the signature pink neon lights, sparkling disco balls, and not to forget, live entertainment playing funky disco classics and Motown beats for partygoers to boogie their way through the night. The stellar views overseeing the canal, with access to the Lolita terrace, will allow guests to watch the impressive Burj Khalifa fireworks display as the clock strikes midnight, welcoming the new year in the most slammin’ way possible.
Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits as thousands are expected to visit
The biblical town of Bethlehem marked what was shaping up to be a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors expected to descend upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank,...
TRAYBAE UNVEILS FESTIVE FLAVOURS TO ENJOY THIS SEASON
It’s beginning to look a lot like the festive season, a time to gather with friends and family and indulge in all our favourite eats and treats! And Traybae, the homegrown first-of-its-kind dessert concept, will be serving up a selection of limited-edition desserts to be enjoyed throughout December. The...
LICENSED MODERN PAN-ASIAN RESTAURANT ‘MOGAO’ IS OPENING SOON
A modern Pan-Asian restaurant ‘Mogao’ opened its doors at the Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis on Wednesday, 21. st December. This licensed restaurant is an extension of their primary brand ‘Socialicious’ which was established in 2017 in Jumeirah Village Circle. Mogao follows in the footsteps of...
Step into a cozy cabin decorated for Christmas in the Pyrenees Mountains
Interior stylist Olga Gil-Vernet has decorated this cozy rustic cabin in the Spanish Pyrenees Mountains where Christmas is simple yet very stylish. This home was renovated by Angie Escur Pujol, from Barn Design Studio, and is decorated for the holidays with Christmas decorations from Ikea. The entrance of this dream...
Christmas by the numbers: Average person spends 34 hours untangling lights, 36 hours cleaning up pine needles
LONDON — Adults who celebrate Christmas will spend almost five years preparing for the big day over their lifetime. Research reveals a total of 34 hours is spent untangling lights, more than two days decorating the tree and 164 weeks cleaning and tidying before guests arrive to ensure the festive season goes to plan.
