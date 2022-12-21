ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Chicagoans Brave The Arctic Blast Before The Holidays

CHICAGO — Many Chicagoans and visitors carried on despite a winter storm that hit Thursday and is expected to last into the weekend. The storm dropped several inches of snow on the city and was accompanied by strong winds — with gusts up to 45 mph — that led to temperatures plummeting. It’s expected to feel as cold as 40 degrees below zero at points Friday, and the chilly weather will stick around throughout the weekend.
Park District Field Houses Open As Warming Centers During Winter Storm

CHICAGO — Park District field houses will be opened as warming centers as a winter storm hits Chicago. The storm starts Thursday and is expected to last into Friday, and it’ll be accompanied by several inches of snow, dangerous cold and lots of wind, with gusts up to 55 mph possible. It could feel as cold as 40 degrees below zero at points, and the extreme cold is expected to last into Saturday and Sunday.
Students At Rogers Park School Hospitalized After Taking Edible, Officials Say

ROGERS PARK — Three students at a Rogers Park school were taken to the hospital after eating a cannabis edible, according to officials. The three girls, all 13, were at Gale Academy, 1631 W. Jonquil Terrace, when around noon Wednesday they were hospitalized after taking a suspected edible, Chicago Police said in an incident report.
3rd Chicago Officer Has Died From Suicide In Past Week, Officials Say

CHICAGO — A third Chicago police officer has died by suicide this week. An off-duty officer died by suicide Thursday morning, a police spokesman said. An investigation is ongoing. The officer was at his home on the Southwest Side, according to a Sun-Times report. No other information was immediately...
Mayoral Candidate Knocked Off The Ballot After Petition Challenge Sustained

CHICAGO — The Chicago Electoral Board on Thursday adopted the recommendation that mayoral candidate Johnny Logalbo’s nominating petitions are not “legally valid” for the reasons detailed in the two separate cases that were filed challenging his petitions. The decision shrinks the mayoral candidate pool for the...
