Buffalo blizzard: Snow totals from around WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As blizzard conditions continue to affect large portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service has released snow totals for parts of the area. The following snow totals are from Saturday and are the latest updates provided by the NWS. For the full list of all locations and other counties, […]
Poloncarz on winter storm: "It was horrible during the day and it's going to be worse at night."
Erie County, N.Y. (WBEN) - “White out conditions, you can’t see past the hood of the vehicle. Travel is almost non-existent. It is moving at a snail’s pace if it’s moving at all,” says Mark Poloncarz during the Friday evening storm briefing.
New York Restaurant Covered In Ice During Weekend Blizzard [VIDEO]
Gusty winds and high lake waves came together to cover one lakefront restaurant in ice. The water along Lake Erie swelled to almost record levels allowing the waves to come crashing over the barriers and with the flash freeze we got over the weekend, the water and cold won as one restaurant was turned into an ice palace.
A City of Buffalo storm update
“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm
The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
Travel advisory in place and mandatory evacuation for some in Chautauqua County
Chautauqua County officials announced a travel advisory is in place until further notice and there is a mandatory evacuation in place for some Lake Erie shoreline residents.
Wegmans and Tops closing until after Christmas due to storm
All Wegmans stores in Erie County and Niagara County will be closed until after Christmas.
Shoreline communities under mandatory evacuation in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Friday, Dec. 23, select lakeshore residents were under a mandatory evacuation order in Chautauqua County, New York. The order was issued by Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone due to severe winter weather concerns along Lake Erie. “With this winter storm, we are seeing high winds and […]
There Is No Emergency Service Available In Large Parts of WNY
The sub-freezing temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and blizzard conditions that are hitting Buffalo and Western New York have really taken their toll on the area leaving thousands stranded without power and things are expected to get worse in the coming days. Things have gotten to the point where New York State...
New Jamestown Tim Hortons Features New Drive-thru Only Model
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new Tim Hortons is getting ready to open in Jamestown next week as the business’s owner eyes to knock down drive-thru wait times for the popular coffee shop. “The stores are busy, the lines are long, so we want to get...
Travel ban in Niagara County, Tops closed until Monday, and more winter weather updates
On Friday afternoon, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Niagara County has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather conditions that are impacting travel and safety. Effective 2 p.m., Niagara County will be upgrading the travel advisory to a full travel ban until further notice.”
Buffalo blizzard: closings, cancellations, travel bans and other alerts
This page breaks down closings by category.
Wegmans and Tops to close all stores through Dec. 26 due to winter storm
Wegmans and Tops announced it will close all stores located in Erie and Niagara County Friday due to the winter storm.
First Responders In WNY Have Rescued More Than 50 People
Erie County Sheriff's Office emergency services have had to rescue more than 50 people in Western New York during the ongoing blizzard. The storm is putting a strain on emergency services, which are unavailable in some areas. Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, tweeted about the rescues,. It's unclear if they...
‘It ripped apart’: Golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.
More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY
Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
Gas Station Collapses Due To Buffalo Blizzard
Hurricane-force winds are continuing to wreak havoc across Western New York. As Buffalo residents remain hunkered down in their homes, strong winds outsides are causing massive damage in the area. Wind gusts in Lakawanna were reported to reach a whopping 79 miles per hour on Friday, and structures in the area are paying the price.
NYS Thruway: Need to know for the Christmas weekend storm
Starting Friday morning at 6am all tandem trailers and all trucks with empty trailers will not be allowed on the Thruway from the Henrietta exit to the Pennsyvania State line in both directions.
Live updates: Christmas weekend Blizzard Warning in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News and 7 Weather teams will continue to provide the latest updates on the blizzard conditions hitting our region this weekend. Blizzard Warning from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, and Orleans Counties. Winter Storm Warning from 7...
Erie County driving ban effective 9:30 a.m. Friday
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a driving ban for Erie County effective 9:30 a.m. Friday due to the winter storm.
