ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo blizzard: Snow totals from around WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As blizzard conditions continue to affect large portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service has released snow totals for parts of the area. The following snow totals are from Saturday and are the latest updates provided by the NWS. For the full list of all locations and other counties, […]
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

A City of Buffalo storm update

“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm

The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Shoreline communities under mandatory evacuation in Chautauqua County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Friday, Dec. 23, select lakeshore residents were under a mandatory evacuation order in Chautauqua County, New York. The order was issued by Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone due to severe winter weather concerns along Lake Erie. “With this winter storm, we are seeing high winds and […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wearebuffalo.net

There Is No Emergency Service Available In Large Parts of WNY

The sub-freezing temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and blizzard conditions that are hitting Buffalo and Western New York have really taken their toll on the area leaving thousands stranded without power and things are expected to get worse in the coming days. Things have gotten to the point where New York State...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

New Jamestown Tim Hortons Features New Drive-thru Only Model

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new Tim Hortons is getting ready to open in Jamestown next week as the business’s owner eyes to knock down drive-thru wait times for the popular coffee shop. “The stores are busy, the lines are long, so we want to get...
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

First Responders In WNY Have Rescued More Than 50 People

Erie County Sheriff's Office emergency services have had to rescue more than 50 people in Western New York during the ongoing blizzard. The storm is putting a strain on emergency services, which are unavailable in some areas. Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, tweeted about the rescues,. It's unclear if they...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY

Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gas Station Collapses Due To Buffalo Blizzard

Hurricane-force winds are continuing to wreak havoc across Western New York. As Buffalo residents remain hunkered down in their homes, strong winds outsides are causing massive damage in the area. Wind gusts in Lakawanna were reported to reach a whopping 79 miles per hour on Friday, and structures in the area are paying the price.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy