The Peach Bowl is just a few days out from being played. The top-ranked Bulldogs look to continue their dominant run and keep their hopes of winning back-to-back national championships alive while Ohio State seeks their first title since 2014. These two teams have not played one another since the 1993 Citrus Bowl, and now they'll play for a spot in the championship game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO