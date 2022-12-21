Read full article on original website
What We've Learned About Georgia vs Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the. No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face off in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl for a chance to play for a national title in Los Angeles on January 9th. Though first, members from both teams, both coaches and players alike, have taken time to talk to the media.
Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update Prior to Ohio State
The University of Georgia is set to play for a chance at a national title on Saturday, as they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday during the lead-up to...
The UGA Keys to Stopping Ohio State's Offense
The Peach Bowl is just a few days out from being played. The top-ranked Bulldogs look to continue their dominant run and keep their hopes of winning back-to-back national championships alive while Ohio State seeks their first title since 2014. These two teams have not played one another since the 1993 Citrus Bowl, and now they'll play for a spot in the championship game.
WATCH: Ryan Day Press Conference Prior to Matchup with Georgia
As the Ohio State Buckeyes get ready to face off against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bullogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joined the media to discuss the matchup with the Bulldogs and how his team matches up. Well, I think the whole month...
UGA faculty excellence attracts international researchers across disciplines
ATHENS — Each year, hundreds of international researchers — from master’s degree students to academic faculty — apply to come to the University of Georgia to work in a wide range of academic fields. In the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, dozens of international scholars...
