Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (12/21)
The 22-9 Boston Celtics will host the 15-16 Indiana Pacers at TD Garden Wednesday night, with both ball clubs owning only one win out of each team’s last five tilts, making for a bit of a desperation match for clubs who began the season with quite different expectations. To Boston’s credit, they will have MVP candidate Jayson Tatum back in the fold after missing a game for personal reasons but might lose other key players instead.
If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.
Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play in it.
Injuries of note
For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL) is listed as out, Marcus Smart (non-COVID illness) is listed as questionable, and Grant Williams (non-COVID illness) is listed as probable.
For the Pacers, Daniel Theis (knee) and Kendal Brown (tibia) are scratches.
Likely starting lineups
Boston Celtics
- Marcus Smart
- Jaylen Brown
- Derrick White
- Jayson Tatum
- Al Horford
Indiana Pacers
- Andrew Nembhard
- Tyrese Halliburton
- Buddy Hield
- Aaron Nesmith
- Myles Turner
How to watch or stream
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
- Date: 12/21/22
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC Boston Sports
Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ
Comments / 0