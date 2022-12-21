ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (12/21)

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XnrmY_0jq94oDp00
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The 22-9 Boston Celtics will host the 15-16 Indiana Pacers at TD Garden Wednesday night, with both ball clubs owning only one win out of each team’s last five tilts, making for a bit of a desperation match for clubs who began the season with quite different expectations. To Boston’s credit, they will have MVP candidate Jayson Tatum back in the fold after missing a game for personal reasons but might lose other key players instead.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play in it.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL) is listed as out, Marcus Smart (non-COVID illness) is listed as questionable, and Grant Williams (non-COVID illness) is listed as probable.

For the Pacers, Daniel Theis (knee) and Kendal Brown (tibia) are scratches.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • Marcus Smart
  • Jaylen Brown
  • Derrick White
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Al Horford

Indiana Pacers

  • Andrew Nembhard
  • Tyrese Halliburton
  • Buddy Hield
  • Aaron Nesmith
  • Myles Turner

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 12/21/22
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Boston Sports

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Christmas Day NBA dunks since 2014 (including the Boston Celtics)

With a full slate of tilts on tap to keep us busy when we aren’t ripping open presents and emptying our stockings, the NBA has a jam-packed day of basketball planned for their 2022 schedule of games on Christmas this year. And ahead of the day’s first tipoff on December 25, the NBA put out a video compilation of the best slam dunks in the history of Christmas Day games between last year and 2014.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch, listen, stream the Holiday Bowl – Ducks vs Tar Heels

It’s been a while since we’ve done one of these, but the Holiday Bowl is right around the corner. No. 15 Oregon is set to play North Carolina in San Diego. This will be the first Holiday Bowl since 2019 and the first one to be played inside Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres. This game was set to return last season, but Covid issues within the UCLA program cancelled its game with North Carolina State. Since the game is going to take place in a supposedly baseball-only stadium, the configuration isn’t going to be the standard fare. One...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas: Eric Musselman provides injury update on Nick Smith Jr.

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. will be sidelined indefinitely because of right knee management, the program announced on Wednesday. Smith missed the first six games of the season due to the injury. He eventually debuted with the team on Nov. 28, logging just six minutes. He averaged 16 points, 2.3 assists and two rebounds over the next five games before sitting on Wednesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy