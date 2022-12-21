Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (12/21)

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The 22-9 Boston Celtics will host the 15-16 Indiana Pacers at TD Garden Wednesday night, with both ball clubs owning only one win out of each team’s last five tilts, making for a bit of a desperation match for clubs who began the season with quite different expectations. To Boston’s credit, they will have MVP candidate Jayson Tatum back in the fold after missing a game for personal reasons but might lose other key players instead.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play in it.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL) is listed as out, Marcus Smart (non-COVID illness) is listed as questionable, and Grant Williams (non-COVID illness) is listed as probable.

For the Pacers, Daniel Theis (knee) and Kendal Brown (tibia) are scratches.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Tyrese Halliburton

Buddy Hield

Aaron Nesmith

Myles Turner

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 12/21/22

12/21/22 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC Boston Sports

