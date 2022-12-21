Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Albany Herald
Way to Early Look At 2024 Recruiting Class for Georgia
Georgia's 2023 Defensive haul was a particular group landing the likes of Samuel M’pemba, Damon Wilson, and Raylen Wilson, to name a few. Now that the 2023 class is completed, it is time to set the collective eyes of the program to 2024. Unlike the offense, this class's defensive...
Albany Herald
Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update Prior to Ohio State
The University of Georgia is set to play for a chance at a national title on Saturday, as they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday during the lead-up to...
Comments / 0