Taylor Heinicke: 'I'll be the best backup I can be' if Commanders turn to Carson Wentz

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke understands the NFL is a week-to-week league. It’s especially a week-to-week league for someone in his shoes, that was entirely out of football just two years ago before Washington brought him in as an emergency quarterback.

To say Heinicke has taken advantage of that opportunity would be a major understatement. In his second full season with the Commanders — and third overall — Heinicke has started 23 games. He’s 12-10-1 as a starting quarterback.

If you look back at many previous Washington quarterbacks, they’ve been less successful than Heinicke. However, his limitations are clear when it comes to his long-term prospects as a starter. One of the many things his teammates respect about him is his willingness to play each play like it’s his last. And that’s how he views each start.

Heinicke understands that head coach Ron Rivera could turn back to Carson Wentz when Washington’s offense struggles. Wentz is finally healthy after fracturing a finger on his throwing hand in Week 6. While Heinicke has led the Commanders to five wins since Wentz’s injury, the offense struggles in the red zone, and Heinicke has missed some easy throws.

Heinicke met with the media Wednesday and was asked the difficult question of possibly being replaced by Wentz. And in true Heinicke fashion, he handled it with class.

“I am going to focus on the game and try and go get a win,” he said per Sam Fortier of The Washington Post. “If they want to go with Carson, great. I’ll be the best backup I can be. That’s the most I can do … control what I can control.”

Neither quarterback is perfect. Wentz’s abilities as a passer raises the ceiling of Washington’s offense. However, he’s battled accuracy issues and takes too many sacks. With Washington’s current offensive line, that’s a concern.

If Heinicke struggles against a terrific San Francisco defense on Saturday, don’t be surprised if Ron Rivera turns back to Wentz.

