Read full article on original website
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
EXCLUSIVE: New Jersey Expected To Allow Medicaid Beneficiaries To Remain Enrolled Despite New Federal Law Allowing States To Remove Ineligible People
Despite a law included in the 4,155-page government funding bill approved by Congress on Friday which allows states to start removing ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries for the first rime since the Covid Public Health Emergency was declared, the state of New Jersey is not expected to exercise that option, and will likely wait until the end of the Public Health Emergency before removing people from the program, TLS has learned.
Gov Murphy Signs New Conceal Carry Law in NJ
New law places more restrictions and rules on permit carriers, increase application fee, and lists places where no guns may be carried.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy signs new conceal carry legislation into law in New Jersey in response to the US Supreme Court’s Bruen decision.
Many New Jersey residents getting a $500 payment or more from the state
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you live in New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
njurbannews.com
Murphy signs legislation addressing teacher shortage by eliminating the edTPA requirement
Gov. Phil Murphy signed S896 w/GR into law, which prohibits the State Board of Education from requiring the completion of the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment (“edTPA”) as a condition of eligibility for a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing (“CEAS”) or certificate of eligibility (“CE”). The Legislature unanimously concurred with the Governor’s conditional veto of an earlier version of the legislation that prohibited consideration of any Commissioner of Education approved performance-based assessment as a factor in determining whether to recommend a candidate for a CEAS or CE. The Governor recommended changes necessary to maintain the elimination of the State’s current requirement that educator candidates pass the edTPA test, and instead moved the responsibility for administering a performance-based assessment to the educator preparation programs (“EPP”), which are best-positioned to select or create the most appropriate assessment for their candidates.
Gov. Murphy Signs Six Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy takes action on legislation signing six new bills into law in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Yesterday, Governor Murphy took action on legislation by signing the following six (6) bills into law.
NJ taxpayers are footing a $20 million bill for temp workers’ health care, Rutgers report says
A warehouse worker walks through an aisle. Temporary workers account for about one quarter of New Jersey's growing warehouse industry. The analysis is deeply critical of temp workers’ low wages and lack of benefits. [ more › ]
NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit
❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
SAF Sues New Jersey Over New Concealed Carry Law
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, challenging the state’s new gun control law prohibiting licensed concealed carry in an expanded list of so-called “sensitive places,” and further criminalizes carrying an operable handgun “while in a vehicle.”
Murphy signs bill to help N.J. end federal court oversight of once-troubled child welfare system
Gov. Phil Murphy late Tuesday signed legislation that puts New Jersey’s child welfare system on a path to ending 20 years of federal court oversight next year. Once considered to be among the most dysfunctional and mismanaged in the nation, the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency — formerly known as DYFS, the Division of Youth and Family Services — is poised the shed the court monitor and report to a less-powerful independent state panel that will monitor and annually report on the agency’s progress.
NJ county health official says mask up again for COVID-19
Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako is recommending that people wear masks around others and limit activity in crowded spaces as the number of new COVID-19 cases rises in the county and New Jersey. The announcement late Friday comes as people gather indoors for the holidays, many of them coming...
New Jersey’s new concealed carry gun law puts blacks at disadvantage
Bronson Winslow on December 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ – According to a PBS affiliate, WHYY, black gun owners in New Jersey are pushing back against a recent concealed carry law. The instructor, Douglas Worthen, argued that the recent legislation, which heightens requirements for gun ownership, will prohibit black residents from defending themselves, while one of the law’s changes, an increase in fees, will further deter marginalized community members from applying for permits, according to WHYY. According to the legislation, gun owners seeking concealed carry permits would be required to purchase liability insurance and to take training courses, as well as increasing The post New Jersey’s new concealed carry gun law puts blacks at disadvantage appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation setting the stage for New Jersey’s child welfare system to make long-awaited exit from federal oversight
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed A-3707/S-2395 as a key part of the effort to fulfill New Jersey’s commitment to implement the necessary accountability measures to exit from federal oversight of child protective services administered under the New Jersey Department of Children and Families (NJ DCF).
N.J. reports 2,343 COVID cases, 17 deaths; most of state has ‘high’ community levels, CDC says
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,343 COVID-19 cases and 17 confirmed deaths on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added eight new counties to the list of those with “high” community levels of the coronavirus. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is...
NJ lawmakers consider psychedelics for getting healthy, not high
Latest research indicates psilocybin, MDMA are beneficial when treating depression, PTSD and other problems, but licensing hurdles must be cleared. The nationwide push to allow people greater access to psilocybin and other psychedelic substances is supported by a growing body of research that points to their benefits in treating depression, alcohol use and severe post-traumatic stress disorder, among other addiction and mental health issues.
Health Officer institutes new COVID-19 recommendations
Based on reporting by the state Department of Health for the week ending Dec. 23, Camden County has joined 18 other counties throughout New Jersey with a high community level for COVID-19. In addition, the state DOH has also reported that transmission of the virus, like the rest of New Jersey is high as well in the county.
Gov. Murphy says more mask mandates possible in schools, but not expected statewide
New Jersey's top lawmaker reacted to the recent revival of a mask mandate in Passaic public schools, but stopped short of saying a statewide requirement could be coming soon.
NJ town targets family farm association for shutdown (Opinion)
In Howell, New Jersey, a Private Membership Association called Sprouts is under fire from the town government. According to the government, the group is violating the local "land use" laws. What they are doing is gathering as families with their kids to teach the kids about agriculture, farming, animal care, and other nature-related subjects.
N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts
Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
New Jersey's Cannabis Training Apprenticeship
NJ develops first in nation cannabis training program.Photo byMorristown Minute. New Jersey is developing one of the first apprenticeship programs in the nation dedicated to training workers in the cannabis industry.
Comments / 0