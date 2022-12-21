ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thelakewoodscoop.com

EXCLUSIVE: New Jersey Expected To Allow Medicaid Beneficiaries To Remain Enrolled Despite New Federal Law Allowing States To Remove Ineligible People

Despite a law included in the 4,155-page government funding bill approved by Congress on Friday which allows states to start removing ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries for the first rime since the Covid Public Health Emergency was declared, the state of New Jersey is not expected to exercise that option, and will likely wait until the end of the Public Health Emergency before removing people from the program, TLS has learned.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Morristown Minute

Gov Murphy Signs New Conceal Carry Law in NJ

New law places more restrictions and rules on permit carriers, increase application fee, and lists places where no guns may be carried.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy signs new conceal carry legislation into law in New Jersey in response to the US Supreme Court’s Bruen decision.
R.A. Heim

Many New Jersey residents getting a $500 payment or more from the state

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you live in New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
njurbannews.com

Murphy signs legislation addressing teacher shortage by eliminating the edTPA requirement

Gov. Phil Murphy signed S896 w/GR into law, which prohibits the State Board of Education from requiring the completion of the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment (“edTPA”) as a condition of eligibility for a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing (“CEAS”) or certificate of eligibility (“CE”). The Legislature unanimously concurred with the Governor’s conditional veto of an earlier version of the legislation that prohibited consideration of any Commissioner of Education approved performance-based assessment as a factor in determining whether to recommend a candidate for a CEAS or CE. The Governor recommended changes necessary to maintain the elimination of the State’s current requirement that educator candidates pass the edTPA test, and instead moved the responsibility for administering a performance-based assessment to the educator preparation programs (“EPP”), which are best-positioned to select or create the most appropriate assessment for their candidates.
Morristown Minute

Gov. Murphy Signs Six Bills Into Law

Governor Murphy takes action on legislation signing six new bills into law in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Yesterday, Governor Murphy took action on legislation by signing the following six (6) bills into law.
94.5 PST

NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit

❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
The Free Press - TFP

SAF Sues New Jersey Over New Concealed Carry Law

The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, challenging the state’s new gun control law prohibiting licensed concealed carry in an expanded list of so-called “sensitive places,” and further criminalizes carrying an operable handgun “while in a vehicle.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Murphy signs bill to help N.J. end federal court oversight of once-troubled child welfare system

Gov. Phil Murphy late Tuesday signed legislation that puts New Jersey’s child welfare system on a path to ending 20 years of federal court oversight next year. Once considered to be among the most dysfunctional and mismanaged in the nation, the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency — formerly known as DYFS, the Division of Youth and Family Services — is poised the shed the court monitor and report to a less-powerful independent state panel that will monitor and annually report on the agency’s progress.
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey’s new concealed carry gun law puts blacks at disadvantage

Bronson Winslow on December 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ – According to a PBS affiliate, WHYY, black gun owners in New Jersey are pushing back against a recent concealed carry law. The instructor, Douglas Worthen, argued that the recent legislation, which heightens requirements for gun ownership, will prohibit black residents from defending themselves, while one of the law’s changes, an increase in fees, will further deter marginalized community members from applying for permits, according to WHYY. According to the legislation, gun owners seeking concealed carry permits would be required to purchase liability insurance and to take training courses, as well as increasing The post New Jersey’s new concealed carry gun law puts blacks at disadvantage appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs legislation setting the stage for New Jersey’s child welfare system to make long-awaited exit from federal oversight

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed A-3707/S-2395 as a key part of the effort to fulfill New Jersey’s commitment to implement the necessary accountability measures to exit from federal oversight of child protective services administered under the New Jersey Department of Children and Families (NJ DCF).
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ lawmakers consider psychedelics for getting healthy, not high

Latest research indicates psilocybin, MDMA are beneficial when treating depression, PTSD and other problems, but licensing hurdles must be cleared. The nationwide push to allow people greater access to psilocybin and other psychedelic substances is supported by a growing body of research that points to their benefits in treating depression, alcohol use and severe post-traumatic stress disorder, among other addiction and mental health issues.
COLORADO STATE
94.5 PST

NJ town targets family farm association for shutdown (Opinion)

In Howell, New Jersey, a Private Membership Association called Sprouts is under fire from the town government. According to the government, the group is violating the local "land use" laws. What they are doing is gathering as families with their kids to teach the kids about agriculture, farming, animal care, and other nature-related subjects.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts

Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
NEW JERSEY STATE

