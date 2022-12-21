ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Ex CA resident
5d ago

You forgot one. Call them out for the hypocrisy of every LDS ward for wasting water on their landscape. 37 of them in Cedar City alone.

What are the National Monuments in Utah?

Colorado has some incredible National Monuments. The Centennial State is home to eight of them found throughout the state including the Colorado National Monument located just outside of Grand Junction. What about in Utah? Today we will take a look at all the National Monuments in the beehive state and...
UTAH STATE
What layoffs mean for Utah’s tech industry

Utah tech companies have been struggling and laying off staff after years of meteoric growth. In 2022, at least 15 Utah companies — 11 in the last three months of the year, or “Q4″ in corporate-speak — have laid off staff, according to the tech layoff tracker layoffs.fyi.
UTAH STATE
Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho

LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho. The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana. The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to...
LOGAN, UT
Is It Legal to Decorate Your Car with Holiday Lights in Colorado?

Tis the season to go crazy with holiday lights and decorations in Colorado. Just make sure that you are keeping those decorations at home and not out on the road. It may seem like a great way to bring in the holiday season, but unless you are part of a community parade or celebration, Colorado says you can't necessarily put them on your car. While there is not a specific state law against decorations, if police determine that your decorations are distracting to other drivers then you could be looking at a fine.
COLORADO STATE
State delivers $15M on 12 wastewater reuse projects in southern, central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah environmental officials on Thursday announced how $15 million in state funds directed to wastewater reuse in southern Utah will be spent. A dozen municipalities, conservancies and special service districts in the region will receive money toward reuse projects from the newly created Southern Utah Wastewater Grant Program, according to the Utah Division of Water Quality. John Mackey, the division’s director, said all of the projects will seek to find “innovative solutions” to water conservation throughout the southern half of the state.
UTAH STATE
Utah to begin work on 10 projects to improve boating access in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 was a year of frustration for many boaters, especially as Utah's ongoing drought impacted water levels at many reservoirs across the state. There were also many long lines related to parking or quagga mussel inspections during the year. Utah recreation agencies are looking to ease some of these problems as the calendar shifts to 2023.
UTAH STATE
Rethink your use of extension cords, says Utah Fire Marshal

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah state Fire Marshal Ted Black wants you to know an easy way to make your home safer, especially during the holiday season. First and foremost, lighten up on the extension cords. "They were never meant to replace permanent wiring," Black told KSL NewsRadio, "and shouldn't be run underneath rugs or walking surfaces."
UTAH STATE
10 Ice Fishing Events in Utah This Winter

If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing. Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries and often win prizes! There are also a handful of ice fishing seminars you can attend if you want to get started in the sport.
UTAH STATE
Mild of wetter weather pattern

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, you had a wonderful and great Christmas. As we begin this new week we could have some foggy spots this morning so be careful out on the roads. By the afternoon we’ll be looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies...
UTAH STATE
Gov. Cox declares Ballet West a ‘national treasure’

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Cox declared Dec. 24 as Ballet West’s Nutcracker Day in Utah to celebrate America’s first and longest running Nutcracker. The state of Utah presented the declaration at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre before the noon performance Christmas Eve. “Utah is home...
UTAH STATE
This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado

Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
COLORADO STATE
