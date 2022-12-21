Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Family Moves Dog's Bed to Make Room for the Tree and Hilarity Ensues
Change can be difficult, even when it's positive--just ask this precious Dachshund! She had to learn about compromise when her family moved her bed to make room for the Christmas tree, though things didn't go exactly as planned. Luckily for us, the new setup was even cuter than expected!
pethelpful.com
Golden Retrievers' Reactions to Human Sister Coming Home Are the Best
Coming home for the holidays certainly has its perks, but none of them make us smile as much as a warm welcome from the family pets. This young woman knows what we're talking about! After being away since August, she finally gets to greet her family's two Golden Retrievers--Gilly and Chappy--and it's just as sweet as you'd imagine.
pethelpful.com
Dogs Give Baby a 'Sleigh Ride' Through the House and It's Just Irresistible
The following video posted by TikTok account @SarahKpilot are what the holidays are all about! Beautiful Christmas decorations? Check! Dogs wearing antlers and pulling a baby around the house? Check! An adorable baby laughing his head off at all of this? Check! This video is just beyond hilariously precious.
pethelpful.com
Dogs' Pitiful Reactions to Their New Sister Are Just Priceless
Bringing home a new fur sibling for your pet might seem like a great idea, but you can never truly predict how your buddy will react. Some introductions are filled to the bring with excitement, but others are a little less than thrilling. For these pups, though--the word 'standoffish' comes to mind.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Attempt to Catch a Snowball Like a Dog Is Just Adorable
It's not uncommon for dogs to like the snow. In fact, we'd say most love it. Cats, on the other hand, they'd much rather stay inside staying toasty next to the fireplace. But not all cats!
Man Ordered Pizza Almost Everyday for 10 Years Until Employees Noticed Something Was Wrong
For ten years, this man ordered pizza every day, until eventually the staff realized something wasn't right. Kirk Alexander, 48, virtually always orders Domino's pizza because he loves it so much. He places orders daily or every other day, according to Sarah, the general manager, and all of the staff are aware of him.
A moose shook his head — and his antlers fell off. Watch his startled reaction
“It really is a once in a lifetime video, and such a cool Christmas gift,” the homeowner said.
pethelpful.com
Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks
There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
WATCH: Mountain Lion Pulls Border Collie From Home, Dog Somehow Survives
This mountain lion snuck into a home and pulled a border collie from the kitchen in front of its owner and two other dogs. The shocking incident took place in Sonoma County, California. Rebecca Kracker shared the video footage of the horrifying event on Facebook last week. Her dog, Sherman,...
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
pethelpful.com
Rescuer's Patience with Severely Abused Horse Is So Incredibly Touching
Rescuing an animal can be a rewarding experience, but it can also be incredibly difficult. It takes a lot of patience and love to earn the trust of a dog, cat, or even a horse who has been through hard times. Luckily, rescuers like @annakkrolll are pros at patience.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Trip to 'Home Depot' for Golden Retriever Statue Wins the Internet
There are so many different ways to get in the holiday spirit, but it'll even more special if your dog can get in on the fun. Just take it from @maryrocc, who brought her Golden Retriever, Lily, with her to Home Depot for a very special purchase. They were able to find a Christmas statue that looks exactly like her!
Wbaltv.com
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer
Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
Woman shows how her lip fillers went badly wrong and people are shocked
Lip filler is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures around at the moment, but that doesn't mean it's not without its risks. Now, one woman has shared on TikTok the horrifying reality of what can happen when the procedure doesn't go to plan, and people are floored. In the...
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Detroit News
No one wanted Princess Fiona. Then the balding, potbellied pit bull met a little girl
The animal shelter staff did not believe in giving up, so they told the dog it was time, once again, to show off all that she had to offer: Her chunks of missing fur. Her constant peeing. Her potbelly, grown so protuberant that it nearly grazed the ground everywhere she waddled.
pethelpful.com
14-Year-Old Shelter Dog's Sad Cries Absolutely Break Our Hearts
A dog walking company that works with rescue kennels in Shropshire, UK, recently posted a clip of a resident dog that is severely in need of a loving home. Be prepared for your heart to be shattered into a million pieces.
