247Sports
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve
Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
Canzano: ASU paying WSU $450,000 for Brian Ward, who also gets a $300,000 raise
WASHINGTON STATE IS No. 7 in the Pac-12 in assistant coaches salary pool but you wouldn’t know it by the financials surrounding defensive coordinator Brian Ward's move from Washington State to this hometown Arizona State Sun Devils, per esteemed Pac-12 columnist John Canzano. “Ward was making $650,000 a year...
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
Sam Hartman transfer portal media reaction: Notre Dame being reported as likely destination for Wake Forest QB
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman entered the NCAA transfer portal, which makes him one of the top-end players available during the 2023 cycle approaching the new year. Notre Dame is the reported frontrunner for Hartman, who would make the Fighting Irish a potential national title contender next fall. Hartman threw...
247Sports
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
CU lands another highly regarded transfer
One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
Iowa's Tyler Barnes 'completely shocked' that WR Dayton Howard didn't have more offers
The Hawkeyes are looking for receiver help and 2023 signee Dayton Howard could be a hidden gem for Kirk Ferentz's squad. Iowa was the only offer for the big-bodied wide receiver, but that's all he needs to showcase his talent. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
Everything Nick Saban said after landing in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl
Alabama arrived in New Orleans on Monday to begin its on-site preparation for a Sugar Bowl matchup with ninth-ranked Kansas State (Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT). Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed reporters shortly after the team plane landed, and below is a transcript of everything he said after arriving in the Big Easy for Alabama's bowl game.
College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering 2023, after Signing Day 2022
College football's early signing period is over heading into 2023, but recruiting is not yet finished this cycle with a couple five-stars left on the board along with other uncommitted prospects and transfer portal talents anxious to sign. The SEC leads the way with a wealth of the nation's top-rated players per 247Sports and is looking to claim another national championship in the final days of the season.
Everything Georgia football co-DC's Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann said ahead of the Peach Bowl
ATLANTA -- Today is Georgia's first full day in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs arrived Monday evening following practice in Athens as they prepare for their December 31 matchup with No. 4 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. The Georgia defense got its turn to...
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl matchup
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) play its first football game in over a month, heading down to Petco Park in San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl starting on FOX at 5 PM PST. For...
Everything Wisconsin said ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State
Just like Oklahoma State, this Wisconsin Badgers team looks much different than it did at the beginning of the season. Both programs have undergone significant changes in recent weeks because of the transfer portal, but Wisconsin also has a new head coach in Luke Fickell, who left incoming Big 12 member Cincinnati for one of the most consistent teams in the FBS. The Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) are set to face the Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday. Kickoff inside Chase Field is set for 9:15 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buoantony on the call.
Nebraska defender Garrett Nelson declares for NFL Draft
After several productive seasons in Lincoln, Nebraska outside linebacker Garrett Nelson announced Tuesday that he will forego his remaining eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Nelson played his final season as a Husker in 2022, serving as a team captain and earning second-team All-Big Ten honors from Big Ten Coaches...
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
Mike Leach's status for College Football Hall of Fame? Dennis Dodd clarifies
HE'S ONE OF MODERN FOOTBALL'S great offensive innovators who succeeded at three off-the-beaten-path Power 5 schools, yet a question has persisted since Mike Leach's death Dec. 12: will a fraction of a percentage point preclude from being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame? CBS Sports college football analyst Dennis Dodd shines light on the matter in a story you can read here.
Sam Pittman says there are 'no excuses' for Arkansas in Liberty Bowl
The Razorbacks enter the AutoZone Liberty Bowl with a shorthanded roster following several transfers and opt-outs.
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell gives scouting report on his brother, Kendrick Bell
PHOENIX, AZ. — The Michigan football program last week signed Kendrick Bell, the younger brother of U-M wide receiver and captain Ronnie Bell. A three-star QB/ATH from Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Mo., Kendrick committed to the Wolverines over offers from UMass and Northern Iowa. Like his brother, he wasn’t recruited as widely by programs other than Michigan; like his brother, Kendrick was an excellent basketball player before focusing more exclusively on football.
Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill ready to go to work in Austin
DENTON, Texas — Anthony Hill was able to enjoy a laidback and relaxed experience on National Signing Day. The five-star linebacker from Denton Ryan made his commitment to the Longhorns official the week before making for a low-pressure signing ceremony. With the formalities out of the way, Hill is ready to go to work when he enrolls in a few weeks.
247Sports
Quick Look: Remaining targets for USC football's 2023 high school recruiting class
The Early Signing Period is officially closed down with the Trojans signing 19 of their 20 commitments in the 2023 cycle, the No. 11 class nationally. Here is a quick rundown of what is left for the USC when it comes to high school prospects with the February Signing Period on the horizon.
