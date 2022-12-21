ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class

USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
247Sports

USC defense looking to improve, close 2022 season strong in Cotton Bowl

USC is looking to finish its season strong against No. 16 Tulane, which won the American Athletic Conference and presents similar challenges to what the Trojan offense has handed teams this season. The Green Wave are led by quarterback Michael Pratt, who has thrown for 25 touchdowns against five interceptions...
newschannel6now.com

A’Marion Peterson signs with USC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hirschi running back A’Marion Peterson signed his national letter of intent to join the University of Southern California Trojans. Peterson finished his high school career second in all time rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, total offense and points scored. He ranked first in all time rushing attempts. In 47 games Peterson had 5,048 rushing yards with 62 touchdowns.
247Sports

Signing Day: Evaluating USC's 2023 OL signees against top national, Pac-12 programs

The not-even-remotely-secret sauce that powered USC’s spectacular turnaround from a 4-8 team to an 11-2 squad and produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the Trojan offensive line. Fueled by the return of Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who became an All-American tandem, the Trojans in the trenches protected and pushed their way to the No. 2 offense in the country.
247Sports

Beats by Dre and USC football collaborate for National Signing Day

USC signed 19 prospects from the 2023 recruiting class Wednesday when the Early Signing Period officially opened. USC announced each of the signings one by one throughout the day on its social media platforms. Along with the announcement, on Twitter came a link to a music playlist each prospect curated.
Texoma's Homepage

Warming centers opening in Texoma

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — A cold snap with forecasted wind chills below zero will hit Texoma early Thursday morning, December 22. Local non-profits and organizations are opening up their doors to keep those on the streets or those without heat to stay warm. This story will be updated as more warming centers open. Wichita Falls The […]
Texoma's Homepage

Woman and dog injured in Pit Bull attack

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman and her dog are recovering after they were attacked by a Pit Bull in Wichita Falls Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:10 p.m., when she was walking her dog in the area of Seymour Road and Leighton Circle. Police and animal services responded. A caller said both the woman and her […]
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 22nd, 2022

While you're enjoying Christmas this weekend, be sure you keep an eye out for these folks who are on Santa's naughty list this week. We have come to that time once again, where we ask for your help in Texoma. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released their latest top five most wanted fugitives. This week we have some folks that are wanted for theft of property, assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child.
Texoma's Homepage

Mother arrested for alleged 2018 assault of a child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a mother for an alleged assault that occurred in 2018. Police arrested Chanel Williams and charged her with Injury to a Child. According to the arrest warrant, in October 2018, police were sent to Ben Franklin Elementary School for an 8-year-old with bruises on her face. Teachers […]
