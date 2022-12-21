Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
Megan Thee Stallion detailed the night she suspected Tory Lanez shot her in an emotional testimonyElizabeth FequiereLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
247Sports
LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class
USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
247Sports
USC’s Nick Figueroa looks ahead to Cotton Bowl before “getting away from everything” to decide future
At Cajon High in San Bernandino hailed a 6-foot-5, 270-pound strong-side defensive end that made all-league honors in his only season playing football. What proceeded was a redshirt freshman season at Cal Poly, a standout season at Riverside City College, then a transfer to USC with only two years of real experience in the sport.
247Sports
Signing Day: Evaluating USC's 2023 OL signees against top national, Pac-12 programs
The not-even-remotely-secret sauce that powered USC’s spectacular turnaround from a 4-8 team to an 11-2 squad and produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the Trojan offensive line. Fueled by the return of Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who became an All-American tandem, the Trojans in the trenches protected and pushed their way to the No. 2 offense in the country.
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
247Sports
The War Room - Inside the USC Trojan football program
The one rule we have for the War Room is simply that everything that is reported here should stay here and on The Peristyle. Sometimes the info is sensitive enough that it simply does not need to be passed on beyond the doors of this thread. Please honor this request and we will continue to do our best to provide all of our subscribers with an insider perspective on the program.
allsportstucson.com
Former Douglas lineman John Necas, who signed with USC, later coached Bulldogs, passes away
Former Douglas lineman John Necas, a Class of 1987 graduate who signed with USC and later coached the Bulldogs, has passed away at age 53. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Those close to him have indicated his passing was unexpected. Necas was a 6-foot-6 and 290-pound offensive...
247Sports
Beats by Dre and USC football collaborate for National Signing Day
USC signed 19 prospects from the 2023 recruiting class Wednesday when the Early Signing Period officially opened. USC announced each of the signings one by one throughout the day on its social media platforms. Along with the announcement, on Twitter came a link to a music playlist each prospect curated.
UCLA Coach Chip Kelly on McGovern, no Opt-Outs, Younger Players in Practice, Transfer Portal Window
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Friday morning about the team's focus on getting a win in the Sun Bowl, the status of defensive coordinator Bill McGovern, the fact there have been no opt-outs, younger players getting development time in bowl practice and the transfer official visit window in January.
Oregon hits Texas for record number of signees with a focus for more in years to come
The Oregon Ducks signed five players from the state of Texas in the class of 2023, a record number for Oregon as a program. It's also the same number of prospects from the Lone Star State to sign with Oregon between the 2018 and 2022 recruiting classes. Oregon expects the...
