ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class

USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Signing Day: Evaluating USC's 2023 OL signees against top national, Pac-12 programs

The not-even-remotely-secret sauce that powered USC’s spectacular turnaround from a 4-8 team to an 11-2 squad and produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the Trojan offensive line. Fueled by the return of Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who became an All-American tandem, the Trojans in the trenches protected and pushed their way to the No. 2 offense in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon

UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

The War Room - Inside the USC Trojan football program

The one rule we have for the War Room is simply that everything that is reported here should stay here and on The Peristyle. Sometimes the info is sensitive enough that it simply does not need to be passed on beyond the doors of this thread. Please honor this request and we will continue to do our best to provide all of our subscribers with an insider perspective on the program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Beats by Dre and USC football collaborate for National Signing Day

USC signed 19 prospects from the 2023 recruiting class Wednesday when the Early Signing Period officially opened. USC announced each of the signings one by one throughout the day on its social media platforms. Along with the announcement, on Twitter came a link to a music playlist each prospect curated.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy