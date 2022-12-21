Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport property owners, hospital returning to normal after artic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Operations are slowly returning to normal for some local property owners and a major health care provider in the aftermath of the recent arctic blast. Among them are an investment property owner who is faced with major repairs and Willis-Knighton Medical Center, where bucket brigades were the solution to getting toilets flushed.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Family of five loses home in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 800 block of Brushy Lane early Monday morning. The call came in at 3:12 a.m. and SFD firefighters were on the scene four minutes later. Crews found smoke and flames coming from the home. 24 firefighters worked to bring...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Boil advisory in Claiborne Parish
HOMER, La. - The Central Claiborne Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply system: Hwy 2 East of Airport Loop Rd, All Lake Roads East of Airport Loop Rd, ALL of the Roads in the Forest Grove Rd, Kidd Rd, Chat Loop, Sand Rd and Hwy 9 of our distribution area.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Boil advisory issued for small area of Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La- The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers within the 1300 through 1600 blocks of Holiday Place. The city said crews on Sunday responded to a 8” water main break at 1506 Holiday Place. The cause of the water main break is unknown. Currently, customers within this area will have low water pressure as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 8:00 pm on Sunday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mayor: Mansfield water could be restored overnight; parish offices closed Tuesday
MANSFIELD, La. -- Most government offices will be closed in Mansfield Tuesday as the city of Mansfield has been without water since Friday. According to an update posted earlier today, the water plant, which is located on the upper end of Toledo Bend, was taken out of service this morning after days of continued problems. A larger pump was needed to increase volume and pressurize lines.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Northwest Louisiana to be represented on state's Rose Parade float
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Northwest Louisiana will have representatives on Louisiana's entry in the Rose Parade. Miss Zwolle Tamale Fiesta Kaydee Meshell of Zwolle, Miss Merry Christmas Emma Rose Giddens of Natchitoches and Miss Louisiana's Outstanding Teen Mary Laura Hunt of Ruston were chosen by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungessor to be among the 21 Louisiana queens from around the state to ride on the float, "Celebration Riverboat." It'll be featured in the 134th Rose Parade Monday in Pasadena, Calif.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Child custody exchange turns violent Christmas day
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A child custody exchange on Christmas day in west Shreveport turned violent after shots were fired during an argument. The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bert Kouns and Walker Road. Police said Leighton Mash, 29, and his girlfriend were conducting a custody exchange between her children and the children's father.
