ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

People bundling up across Pee Dee as temperatures drop

WPDE — People across the Pee Dee are bundling up and dressing in layers as temperatures drop. Dennis Rawls said he's a native of New York but now lives in Darlington. Rawls said he never expected it to get this cold so soon in South Carolina. NEW: Conway mom...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Airman at Shaw Air Force Base shoots gate runner trying to illegally gain access

SUMTER, S.C. (WPDE) — Shaw Air Force Base officials say an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron shot and injured an individual attempting to illegally gain access to Shaw Air Force base Friday at 1:30 p.m. The injured individual was transferred to a nearby medical facility to...
wpde.com

Horry Co. utility responds to rolling outages issued by central power companies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Temporary interruptions to some electric cooperative power services were implemented Saturday morning as South Carolina experiences unusually low temperatures. Horry Electric Co-op officials say freezing weather had already raised the demand for electricity to high levels, causing utilities to interrupt electricity service to businesses...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Power outages reported in Pee Dee

WPDE — Thousands are without power in parts of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Friday due to the high winds. Duke Energy and Horry County Electric are reporting outages for their customers as of 11 a.m. Santee Cooper. No outages currently reported. Click here for current outages. Click...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man wins same lotto jackpot six times at once

One Massachusetts man is a six-time jackpot winner. It all happened at the same time, though. Raymond Roberts bought six tickets using the same numbers. They are combinations of anniversary dates and birthdays, the same numbers he's been using for more than 20 years. They finally paid off. The jackpot...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy