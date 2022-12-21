ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

yumadailynews.com

YCSO shares appreciation towards YPD Traffic Investigation Team

YUMA - YCSO have been saying thank you to the Yuma Police Department's Traffic Investigation Team for their unrelenting support on numerous investigative incidents and cases. Sheriff Wilmot along with his command staff, and Douglas Nicholls, Yuma Mayor, met to personally commend the team for their collaboration with YCSO when called upon time and time again.
YUMA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Container wall construction stopped, but who pays for $100 mil cleanup?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Now that the National Forest Service and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have reached an agreement to remove the three miles of shipping containers the Governor has erected in the Coronado National Forest, the questions are beginning to swirl about how to get them out of there and who pays for it.
ARIZONA STATE
yumadailynews.com

Police in Yuma remind the community when & where to use fireworks

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that the law allows for the public to possess or use novelty/minor types fireworks, however many types of fireworks remain illegal in Arizona, specifically those designed to rise into the air and/or explode. Department officials say fireworks can only be...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

The Beat: Valley crime scene

CALEXICO — A complaint was reported Saturday, December 9 in regards to an auto theft that occurred in an area in Calexico. The vehicle was described as white 2000 Dodge Bearing. Negative suspect information was logged. Calling all cars. ALL VALLEY — A BOLO 'Be On the Look Out'...
CALEXICO, CA
yumadailynews.com

City of Yuma shows appreciation towards councilmembers leaving

YUMA - Two members of the Yuma City Council have concluded their current terms. Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon and Councilmember Karen Watts were recognized for their service to the community. McClendon has served three terms on Council, from January 2008 to December 2015, and then again from January 2018 to...
YUMA, AZ
valleynewslive.com

ND Woman missing in Arizona

YUMA, A.Z. (Valley News Live) - The Yuma police department have reported a woman missing on December, 15th. They believe she may have gone missing under suspicious circumstances. 46 year old, Pami Jo Garden suffers from depression and was last seen driving in her silver 2016 Toyota Rav 4 with...
YUMA, AZ
thisistucson.com

The family behind The Wishing Tree in Winterhaven has kept every wish from the last 23 years

Editor's note: This story was first published in 2019, after Liz Baker-Bowman told a version of it at the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers "Holiday Stories" event. We're republishing this story in 2022 to let curious readers know what The Wishing Tree, which is up for another year at the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, is all about. And we have an update on what Baker-Bowman is up to now:
TUCSON, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Man in Yuma tries to take little girl, no arrest has been made

YUMA - An 11-year-old girl was outside her home on December 17th, when a man attempted to take her. The man was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man, with dark curly hair, a beard, and an odor of alcoholic beverages. YCSO reported the incident happening around 9:00 pm on E....
YUMA, AZ
kawc.org

Arizona Gov. Ducey reverses course, saying he'll remove shipping containers at the border, including near Yuma

PHOENIX -- Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to remove all the shipping containers he has installed along the border. But his press aide insists his boss is not caving in in the wake of a lawsuit filed against Arizona state by the Biden administration threatening to remove the barrier and then bill the state. In fact, C.J. Karamargin said the deal actually is a victory because it gets Ducey what he wanted all along: a commitment by Washington to start closing gaps in the existing wall.
ARIZONA STATE

