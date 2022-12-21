Read full article on original website
YCSO shares appreciation towards YPD Traffic Investigation Team
YUMA - YCSO have been saying thank you to the Yuma Police Department's Traffic Investigation Team for their unrelenting support on numerous investigative incidents and cases. Sheriff Wilmot along with his command staff, and Douglas Nicholls, Yuma Mayor, met to personally commend the team for their collaboration with YCSO when called upon time and time again.
Container wall construction stopped, but who pays for $100 mil cleanup?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Now that the National Forest Service and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have reached an agreement to remove the three miles of shipping containers the Governor has erected in the Coronado National Forest, the questions are beginning to swirl about how to get them out of there and who pays for it.
Police in Yuma remind the community when & where to use fireworks
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that the law allows for the public to possess or use novelty/minor types fireworks, however many types of fireworks remain illegal in Arizona, specifically those designed to rise into the air and/or explode. Department officials say fireworks can only be...
PCSO searching for man who kidnapped child, had traveled to Yuma
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is still searching for a man who kidnapped his son.
Officer-involved shooting occurred in El Centro
An officer-involved shooting occurred during the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.
Attempted homicide on Christmas Eve, investigation active
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an attempted homicide that occurred earlier on Christmas Eve.
City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer
By joining forces with La Paz county, Mohave county, and Yuma county in the suit the costs of their legal representation can be split.
The Beat: Valley crime scene
CALEXICO — A complaint was reported Saturday, December 9 in regards to an auto theft that occurred in an area in Calexico. The vehicle was described as white 2000 Dodge Bearing. Negative suspect information was logged. Calling all cars. ALL VALLEY — A BOLO 'Be On the Look Out'...
City of Yuma shows appreciation towards councilmembers leaving
YUMA - Two members of the Yuma City Council have concluded their current terms. Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon and Councilmember Karen Watts were recognized for their service to the community. McClendon has served three terms on Council, from January 2008 to December 2015, and then again from January 2018 to...
ND Woman missing in Arizona
YUMA, A.Z. (Valley News Live) - The Yuma police department have reported a woman missing on December, 15th. They believe she may have gone missing under suspicious circumstances. 46 year old, Pami Jo Garden suffers from depression and was last seen driving in her silver 2016 Toyota Rav 4 with...
San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays
The San Luis Police Department says to expect delays at the Port of Entry there as it will be temporarily closing on both sides due to issues with Title 42.
Crossroads Mission continues three day Christmas feeding event
Day two of the sixth annual Three Days of Christmas event took place at the Crossroads Mission on Christmas Eve.
Yuma lawmakers react to container removal plans
Governor Doug Ducey says the controversial containers, placed by the state on federal land, will be removed by January 4th.
Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed
New in the last hour, Governor Doug Ducey says he will remove the shipping containers in Yuma's wall gaps.
Migrant died in Yuma County after crossing the border
A migrant died in Yuma County just after crossing the U.S. and Mexico border.
The family behind The Wishing Tree in Winterhaven has kept every wish from the last 23 years
Editor's note: This story was first published in 2019, after Liz Baker-Bowman told a version of it at the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers "Holiday Stories" event. We're republishing this story in 2022 to let curious readers know what The Wishing Tree, which is up for another year at the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, is all about. And we have an update on what Baker-Bowman is up to now:
Man in Yuma tries to take little girl, no arrest has been made
YUMA - An 11-year-old girl was outside her home on December 17th, when a man attempted to take her. The man was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man, with dark curly hair, a beard, and an odor of alcoholic beverages. YCSO reported the incident happening around 9:00 pm on E....
Eleven-year-old almost kidnapped in Foothills neighborhood
On Saturday, December 17, at about 8:51 at night, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of an attempted kidnapping in a foothills neighborhood.
The Best City To Live In If You Love Sunny Days
If you dread snow-covered streets and cloudy days the majority of the week, consider moving to a city that has nothing short of sunny days all year round.
Arizona Gov. Ducey reverses course, saying he'll remove shipping containers at the border, including near Yuma
PHOENIX -- Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to remove all the shipping containers he has installed along the border. But his press aide insists his boss is not caving in in the wake of a lawsuit filed against Arizona state by the Biden administration threatening to remove the barrier and then bill the state. In fact, C.J. Karamargin said the deal actually is a victory because it gets Ducey what he wanted all along: a commitment by Washington to start closing gaps in the existing wall.
