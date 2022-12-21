Read full article on original website
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet OwnersTim QLeesburg, FL
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Boyfriend Beats Unborn Child To Death, Girlfriend Vanishes And Florida Drops The Charges. What Happened To Keyonna Cole?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooksville, FL
ocala-news.com
Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular on display through December 30
Marion County residents and visitors still have time to check out the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular before it leaves the Florida Horse Park at the end of next week. The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular, which is nearly two-miles long, features an abundance of festive lights and dozens of large holiday-themed displays. The event also includes food trucks, walk-thru areas, and an ice skating rink.
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet Owners
On December 11th, a Leesburg, Florida couple's worst nightmare came true when their dog, Layla, escaped from Carol's Preppy Pet facility and was hit by a car. According to the couple, the driver who hit Layla got out looking for her and was told by someone claiming to be Layla's owner that he had called his friends to look for her and referred to Layla as a "lot dog". The couple has documented proof and witnesses who can confirm that this person was not Layla's real owner and that he lied to the driver.
villages-news.com
Former Rockette dances her way from Radio City Music Hall to The Villages
Lila Ling’s quest for self-discovery took her from Radio City Music Hall to The Villages. Ling spent a decade as a Rockette and performed in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, until 2014. She danced in touring companies of “Cats” and “42nd Street.” There were also dancing gigs on cruise...
New Port Richey server gets $2,000 tip just days before Christmas
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Getting a gift is fun, but being able to give one can be a true blessing. A server at The Social in New Port Richey got a true surprise just days before Christmas. City Councilwoman and Realtor Kelly Mothershead got together with a group of 20 friends for lunch there.
Action News Jax
‘She is the best life present I could’ve ever received’: Rescued dog becomes a K9 companion
Ponte Vedra, Fla. — K9′s for Warriors got a call in June from Marion County Animal Control Services about an animal cruelty case. The organization sent a team to see if any of the 31 pups seized could be candidates to work as service dogs. Four of them...
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas Station
Florida is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gulf Coast Marine owners close shop after 45-plus years
For almost 45 and a half years, Skip and Linda Turvaville have owned and operated Gulf Coast Marine Service off Yulee Drive in Homosassa. On Friday, the couple closed their doors and headed off to retirement. They plan to travel in their RV, get some rest and become more involved in their church, First Baptist Church of Homosassa.
Bojangles Seems to Be Planning New Clermont Location
While the plan review does not disclose an official address, it does list “Collina Terrace” as a site for the upcoming restaurant.
leesburg-news.com
Office manager accused of padding paycheck at Pain and Spine Centers
A man employed as an office manager for a local health care provider was arrested Tuesday for allegedly swindling more than $10,000 from his employer. Guillermo Alvarez, 43, was hired in July 2021 to be the office manager for Pain and Spine Centers of Florida located at 8136 Centralia Court in Leesburg.
villages-news.com
Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints
A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints. The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior...
villages-news.com
New speed humps installed at entrances to tunnel in The Villages
New speed humps have been installed at both entrances to the golf cart tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near Lake Miona Recreation Center. Speed humps are seen as less disruptive than speed bumps which have been blamed for bad backs and damage to golf carts here in The Villages. Would...
villages-news.com
Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests
An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
villages-news.com
Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages
A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
ocala-news.com
Trustee of family trust claims $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Ocala
A trustee of the J&V Family Trust recently claimed a $1 million top prize from a Mystery Multiplier scratch-off lottery ticket that was purchased in Ocala. The Florida Lottery announced this week that Verna Johnson, of Ocala, visited the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim the prize on behalf of the J&V Family Trust. The trustee chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
WCJB
Marion County Commissioners discussed a potential six-month pause on new development
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant is proposing a six-month pause on new developments. Bryant’s proposal came up during the commission’s special meeting, with three out of five commissioners in attendance. Bryant said she suggested the pause because she has concerns about funding additional development projects.
Death investigation underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
villages-news.com
Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The man...
villages-news.com
Villages resident begins serving prison sentence for inflicting skull fracture on daughter
A mother has begun serving a prison sentence for inflicting a skull fracture on her young daughter at a home at which they were living in The Villages. Jessica Leigh Lewis, 36, was sentenced to eight years in state prison on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with a 2018 incident which occurred on the Historic Side of The Villages.
villages-news.com
Residents fear new grocery store will add to traffic at site of fatal crash
Residents fear a new grocery store will add to already-heavy traffic at the site of a fatal crash this week in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. Monday at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The crash involved three vehicles and inflicted serious injuries on three other people.
