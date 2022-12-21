ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dead man found in wheel of jet flown from Gambia to England

By ABDOULIE JOHN
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

SERREKUNDA, Gambia — (AP) — A dead man was found in the wheel bay of an airplane that flew from Gambia to Britain, Gambian authorities said this week.

The unidentified body of a black male was found on a jet operated by TUI Airways — a British charter airline — that had flown from Gambia's capital of Banjul to London's Gatwick airport, Ebrima G. Sankareh, Gambia's government spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday.

The flight was on December 5 and Gambia's government received information about the incident this week from England's Sussex Metropolitan Police, said Sankareh.

“According to the information, the deceased black male was found within the wheel bay of the aircraft without identification documents to establish his name, age, nationality or travel itinerary. It is, therefore, not clear at this stage, who he is,” he said.

Gambian authorities are collaborating with British police and the body has been taken to a morgue for DNA testing and an investigation is underway, according to the statement.

Stowaways on planes and ships from Africa to Europe have happened before.

In 2015, Dutch authorities discovered a body in the landing gear of a plane from Africa in Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport. In November, three stowaways were found on a ship’s rudder in the Canary Islands after an 11-day ocean voyage from Nigeria.

“This unfortunate incident, while rare, indicates how desperate some people are to the point of taking such a risky way to migrate,” said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Moroccan-based organization focused on economics and policy.

“This will not deter some West Africans from taking risky attempts to reach Europe, and unfortunately we will continue to see people die in the Mediterranean and the Sahel desert,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Christmas Eve shooting at UK pub leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, police said Sunday. The Merseyside Police force said it was investigating the 11:50 p.m. Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case. Police have not detained any suspects.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Car bombing in Islamabad kills 2 suspects and policeman

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — A powerful car bomb detonated near a residential area in Islamabad on Friday, killing two suspected militants and an officer, police said, raising fears that militants have a presence in one of the country’s safest cities. At least three police officers and seven...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kurds, antiracism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting

PARIS — (AP) — Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups are holding a protest Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that authorities said was aimed at foreigners. The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of central Paris also...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Head of Turkish medical group stands trial on terror charges

ISTANBUL — (AP) — The president of the Turkish Medical Association denied in court on Friday accusations that she disseminated “terrorist propaganda” by calling for an investigation into allegations that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants. Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, 63, is on...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

'A very hard road ahead' for China as COVID-19 cases spiral

BAZHOU, China — (AP) — Nearly three years after it was first identified in China, the coronavirus is now spreading through the vast country. Experts predict difficult months ahead for its 1.4 billion people. China's unyielding "zero-COVID" approach, which aimed to isolate all infected people, bought it years...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Germany formally suspends guarantees for business with Iran

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government said Friday it is formally suspending export credit and investment guarantees for business in Iran in the wake of authorities' crackdown on protests. The Economy Ministry said it also has suspended other “economic formats,” including a dialogue on energy issues, in...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Burkina Faso expels top UN official in West African country

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Burkina Faso's government expelled the top U.N. official in the country on Friday, asking her to leave immediately, officials said. Barbara Manzi, the United Nations' resident and humanitarian coordinator in the West African nation, was declared persona non grata, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. They also separately banned women from attending religious classes at the mosques in the capital of Kabul.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Taliban use water cannon on women protesting university ban

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Taliban security forces used a water cannon to disperse women protesting the ban on university education for women on Saturday, eyewitnesses said, as the decision from the Taliban-led government continues to cause outrage and opposition in Afghanistan and beyond. The development came after...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
126K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy