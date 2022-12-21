It’s December 26th. And in 1830, it was still snowing in Illinois. It was a snowfall that had started on Christmas Eve, and was remembered for years afterwards as simply the “Deep Snow”. Deep snowdrifts became encrusted with ice from freezing rain, often trapping livestock, wild game and people. Some who were trapped that way became easy prey for wolves. Others who perished in subzero temperatures were not found until spring.

