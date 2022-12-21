OUC shares tips for safely keeping warm during winter cold snaps

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are only a few days left until a big winter chill comes to Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Regardless of whether you’re excited or not about the cold, it’s important to be prepared.

Officials with the Orlando Utilities Commission said preparing for the cold can be just as important as preparing for a hurricane.

As another cold front comes closer to approaching Central Florida, people said they are preparing to bundle up.

They don’t want to get hit with a high heating bill during the peak of the holiday season.

OUC said because the cold burst is expected to be short-lived, it doesn’t anticipate running into any issues with power.

See more in the video above.

©2022 Cox Media Group