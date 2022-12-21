ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

OUC shares tips for safely keeping warm during winter cold snaps

By Rusty McCranie, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are only a few days left until a big winter chill comes to Florida.

Regardless of whether you’re excited or not about the cold, it’s important to be prepared.

Officials with the Orlando Utilities Commission said preparing for the cold can be just as important as preparing for a hurricane.

As another cold front comes closer to approaching Central Florida, people said they are preparing to bundle up.

They don’t want to get hit with a high heating bill during the peak of the holiday season.

OUC said because the cold burst is expected to be short-lived, it doesn’t anticipate running into any issues with power.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
mynews13.com

Saving your plants during this cold snap

ORLANDO Fla. — With temperatures continuing to fall into Monday morning, homeowners are trying to protect their plants and vegetation. A local nursery worker is giving tips on how to protect plants during Florida's cold snap. Edna Kane says not to water plants, it will only end up damaging...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Freezing temperatures create 'ice palace' in Central Florida backyard

A cold blast from a major winter storm brought freezing temperatures to Central Florida on Christmas Eve. Sherry Werner in DeLand shared video with FOX 35 of "ice trees" that she helped create by setting up an oscillating sprinkler to run overnight as temperatures dropped – which turned her backyard into an enchanting ice palace on Christmas Eve!
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Discovery Cove otters get Christmas surprise

ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas came early for the otters at Discovery Cove, complete with snow and frozen treats. Last week, the otters woke up to an early holiday surprise, finding some unseasonable snowfall in their freshwater oasis. At first, the otters didn’t know what to make of the snow,...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Wind chill, freeze alerts expand ahead of bitterly cold holiday weekend

Cold weather alerts are in place across much of Florida ahead of the arrival of plunging temperatures in time for the holiday weekend. A powerful cold front is sending much of the nation into a deep freeze Thursday afternoon and that front has the Sunshine State in its path. While wind-whipped snow may not be an issue Floridians have to deal with, a plunge in temperatures could lead to burst pipes and dangerously low wind chills in parts of North Florida and the Panhandle. Before the winter chill settles in for the holiday weekend, a few stray showers are possible Thursday into Friday. First in line for a few stray showers Thursday into Thursday night are the Panhandle and North Florida. As the cold front advances south and east through the night Thursday, the risk for rain will push closer to the I-4 corridor. Limited moisture will result in only isolated shower chances. As the cold front moves into South Florida Friday, a stray shower or storm is forecast in the West Palm Beach and Miami area. Rain chances should quickly diminish as the cold front passes, and a rush of Arctic air pushes in from Canada.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Central Florida freeze: 5 P's to help you prepare for chilly weather

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to get hit with the coldest Christmas weekend since 1983! This means you can actually break out that winter coat that's been collecting dust in your closet. With chilly temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s, many residents may feel caught...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

How to protect your pipes, sprinklers in upcoming cold weather

TAMPA, Fla. — As a strong cold front is making its way toward the Tampa Bay area in the coming days, now's the time to make preparations around the house to protect your belongings. When temperatures drop, there's the possibility that your pipes and sprinklers will freeze – which...
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
