winonaradio.com
Winona Police Involved in Pursuit, Investigation Still Open
(KWNO)- At 1:16 a.m. early this morning a Winona Police Officer watched a vehicle hit the guard rail on the Hwy 43 bridge. The Officer then signaled for the driver to pull over with his lights and siren but the vehicle refused to stop and began driving faster away. The...
KIMT
Multiple trucks respond to fire on northeast edge of Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews are responding to a structure fire on the northeast edge of Rochester. Multiple fire trucks and first responders were called to the 5100 block of Connemara Drive NE Friday afternoon. No other details on the incident are available.
KEYC
Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department arrested two suspects connected to gunshot reports earlier this week. Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on charges of intential discharging a firearm that endangered safety. A resident first called police after hearing multiple...
Fight Leads to Charges Against John Marshall HS Student’s Mother
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - A Rochester woman is facing felony charges in connection with an incident involving her son at John Marshall High School earlier this year. A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Courton Thursday charges 44-year-old Tiffany Natasha Kidd with second-degree assault and third-degree riot. She is accused of threatening a group of students while holding a metal pipe and swinging the pipe at one student who was engaged in a fight with her son at the school in northwest Rochester on May 10th.
KIMT
Austin man charged with five armed robberies is sentenced for three of them
AUSTIN, Minn. – Committing three armed robberies is sending a Mower County man to prison. Adrick Deonte Mims, 26 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to a total of 10 years and two months behind bars, with credit for 181 days already served. Mims was also ordered to pay $6,392.55 in restitution.
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
KIMT
911 service knocked out in small Freeborn County community
NEW RICHLAND, Minn. – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says landline 911 service has been cut off to 157 customers in the New Richland Area. The Sheriff’s Office says cell phones are not affected. Customers may also call the non-emergency number of 507-377-5205, extension 5. A phone...
KIMT
Garage fire spreads to nearby apartment in northwest Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Strong winds are blamed for a garage fire spreading to an apartment building. The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to the 2800 block of 25th Street NW around 1:22 pm Friday. Crews arrived to find flames consuming a two-stall garage and spreading to the...
KIMT
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office stays prepared to respond in inclement weather
ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're all trying to stay inside and avoid the frigid weather but how are law enforcement agencies prepared to handle the cold?. Sgt. Jens Dammen with Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says it all comes down to their personal cold weather gear. Proper boots, socks, gloves and scarves...
KIMT
Rochester Fire Department honors lives lost decades ago with annual Christmas Eve memorial
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday morning, members of the Rochester Fire Department came together to remember the lives of two Rochester firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on Christmas Eve in 1953. The fateful holiday started quietly for Rochester firefighters Ambrose Riley and Stanley O'Brien, who were the first to arrive...
KIMT
Several motorists rescued in Freeborn County
FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County officials said several motorists had to be rescued Friday while attempting to travel in poor conditions. The recommendation Saturday morning remains to avoid any non-essential travel. "The Freeborn County Sheriff and Emergency Management Director encourage everyone to avoid all non-emergency travel in the area....
winonaradio.com
House Fire in Early Morning Hours May Lead to Arson Charges
(KWNO)- Early this morning, around 3:39 a.m. The Winona Police and Winona Fire Department responded to a possible house fire report on the 200 block of St. Charles street. The Winona Fire Department was first on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly. The WPD says that the fire was on the living room carpet and only a couple of feet by a couple of feet wide.
Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County are investigating after a body was found near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township on Friday morning. Authorities responded to the scene along County...
winonaradio.com
Winona Police Department Arrests Two Adult-Males During Drug-Bust
(KWNO)- On Tuesday, December 20th, the Winona Police Department served a search warrant to a house in the 750 block of W 9th street at 10:17 a.m. Officers served the warrant and searched the house where they found over three pounds of numerous drugs in the household. 28-year-old Tyler Burbach...
fox9.com
Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions
(FOX 9) - The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout...
KIMT
Emergency shelter opened due to interstate closures at Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An emergency shelter is being established at the National Guard Armory in Albert Lea. It’s being set up due to the closure of westbound Interstate 90 and southbound Interstate 35. Organizers say food water, and assistance will be available until further notice. The National Guard Armory is located at 410 Prospect Avenue in Albert Lea.
KIMT
I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
Large fire destroys building in Spring Grove, including apartments
SPRING GROVE, Minn. -- A large building fire shut down Highway 44 in Spring Grove overnight.Utilities also shut down power for part of the town to give firefighters an easier time containing the flames in the cold.Spring Grove is in the far southeastern corner of the state, near Wilmington and the Minnesota-Iowa border.The flames raged for at least seven hours."The hardware store had, I think, six or seven apartments in it. So of course, all the people that live in those apartments are people that we all know and live with here in this community. So it's a tragedy for them losing everything," said neighbor Jen Gulbranson.Members of the small community say they're coming together to find clothes and shelter for families displaced by the fire, so close to Christmas.
Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
Business in Southeast Minnesota Makes Sad Decision to Close
PawPrint Brewery in Southeast Minnesota Announced It Is Closing Permanently. As many are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, a business in Southeast Minnesota made an incredibly difficult announcement. PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield, Minnesota is closing permanently. I would like to say a HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has...
