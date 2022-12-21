ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

winonaradio.com

Winona Police Involved in Pursuit, Investigation Still Open

(KWNO)- At 1:16 a.m. early this morning a Winona Police Officer watched a vehicle hit the guard rail on the Hwy 43 bridge. The Officer then signaled for the driver to pull over with his lights and siren but the vehicle refused to stop and began driving faster away. The...
KEYC

Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department arrested two suspects connected to gunshot reports earlier this week. Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on charges of intential discharging a firearm that endangered safety. A resident first called police after hearing multiple...
OWATONNA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Fight Leads to Charges Against John Marshall HS Student’s Mother

Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - A Rochester woman is facing felony charges in connection with an incident involving her son at John Marshall High School earlier this year. A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Courton Thursday charges 44-year-old Tiffany Natasha Kidd with second-degree assault and third-degree riot. She is accused of threatening a group of students while holding a metal pipe and swinging the pipe at one student who was engaged in a fight with her son at the school in northwest Rochester on May 10th.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KIMT

911 service knocked out in small Freeborn County community

NEW RICHLAND, Minn. – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says landline 911 service has been cut off to 157 customers in the New Richland Area. The Sheriff’s Office says cell phones are not affected. Customers may also call the non-emergency number of 507-377-5205, extension 5. A phone...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Garage fire spreads to nearby apartment in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Strong winds are blamed for a garage fire spreading to an apartment building. The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to the 2800 block of 25th Street NW around 1:22 pm Friday. Crews arrived to find flames consuming a two-stall garage and spreading to the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Several motorists rescued in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County officials said several motorists had to be rescued Friday while attempting to travel in poor conditions. The recommendation Saturday morning remains to avoid any non-essential travel. "The Freeborn County Sheriff and Emergency Management Director encourage everyone to avoid all non-emergency travel in the area....
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

House Fire in Early Morning Hours May Lead to Arson Charges

(KWNO)- Early this morning, around 3:39 a.m. The Winona Police and Winona Fire Department responded to a possible house fire report on the 200 block of St. Charles street. The Winona Fire Department was first on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly. The WPD says that the fire was on the living room carpet and only a couple of feet by a couple of feet wide.
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Police Department Arrests Two Adult-Males During Drug-Bust

(KWNO)- On Tuesday, December 20th, the Winona Police Department served a search warrant to a house in the 750 block of W 9th street at 10:17 a.m. Officers served the warrant and searched the house where they found over three pounds of numerous drugs in the household. 28-year-old Tyler Burbach...
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Emergency shelter opened due to interstate closures at Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An emergency shelter is being established at the National Guard Armory in Albert Lea. It’s being set up due to the closure of westbound Interstate 90 and southbound Interstate 35. Organizers say food water, and assistance will be available until further notice. The National Guard Armory is located at 410 Prospect Avenue in Albert Lea.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
ALBERT LEA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Large fire destroys building in Spring Grove, including apartments

SPRING GROVE, Minn. -- A large building fire shut down Highway 44 in Spring Grove overnight.Utilities also shut down power for part of the town to give firefighters an easier time containing the flames in the cold.Spring Grove is in the far southeastern corner of the state, near Wilmington and the Minnesota-Iowa border.The flames raged for at least seven hours."The hardware store had, I think, six or seven apartments in it. So of course, all the people that live in those apartments are people that we all know and live with here in this community. So it's a tragedy for them losing everything," said neighbor Jen Gulbranson.Members of the small community say they're coming together to find clothes and shelter for families displaced by the fire, so close to Christmas.
SPRING GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN
KROC News

Business in Southeast Minnesota Makes Sad Decision to Close

PawPrint Brewery in Southeast Minnesota Announced It Is Closing Permanently. As many are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, a business in Southeast Minnesota made an incredibly difficult announcement. PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield, Minnesota is closing permanently. I would like to say a HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has...
CHATFIELD, MN

