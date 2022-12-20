ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO seeks help finding credit card fraud suspects

Jacksonville, Fla. — Take a good look at this photo. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the people pictured have been using stolen banking information to make deposits and withdrawals from the victim’s account. They say the banking information was taken during a Nov. 21 car burglary in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

