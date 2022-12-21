ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU defensive starter announces he'll return for 2023 season

The SEC West Division Champion LSU Tigers received some big news about its defensive roster Friday night. Starting defensive back and key playmaker Greg Brooks Jr. announced that he would be returning for the 2023 season instead of heading to the NFL Draft. Brooks shared a social media graphic and...
WAFB

LSU mourns passing of 1981 Final Four team member Willie Sims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced the passing of Willie Sims, a member of the university’s 1981 NCAA Final Four Team. According to the university, Sims died at the age of 64 on Friday, Dec. 23. The university added that he had been in a hospital since suffering a heart attack in August.
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Announces The Addition Of Seven Transfers

BATON ROUGE – LSU officially added seven transfers to its roster for the 2023 season, a group that includes four defensive linemen, a pair of cornerbacks and a wide receiver, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Friday. LSU’s roster additions feature two of the nation’s top high school prospects...
tigerdroppings.com

Former Southeastern Louisiana CB Zy Alexander Transfers To LSU

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC. LSU announced the singing of cornerback Zy Alexander on Friday, who transfers into the program after being a three-year starter at Southeastern Louisiana. quote:. Zy Alexander. Cornerback. 6-3 * 185 * Jr.-Trf. Loreauville, La. (Loreauville HS/Southeastern Louisiana) 2022 First Team All-Southland...
brproud.com

Baton Rouge spring football team to build stadium in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Redsticks will build an open-air stadium in Gonzales for the 2023 season. The construction is expected to be complete in time for the April 1 season opener against the Mississippi Mudcats. The United Football League team announced a partnership with the Parish...
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions

A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
theadvocate.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
KPEL 96.5

Moon Griffon’s Show Expanding into Baton Rouge Market

Moon Griffon, who hosts "The Moon Griffon Show", will be expanding his radio presence as he will now be heard on a Baton Rouge radio station. For years, people in other markets have expressed that they want to hear "The Moon Griffon Show" on their local radio station, and for those people who live Baton Rouge along with the surrounding areas, they will have the chance to hear his show live.
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood Grill

What's for lunch at Goodwood Grill in Baton Rouge. Located at 8558 Goodwood Boulevard, Goodwood Grill is a favorite at lunch time. A delectable blend of Southern specialties with a Greek flair, the lunches are hearty and delicious. All lunch specials cost $10.99, and are made only with the freshest ingredients.
brproud.com

Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

A son's final tribute to his mom at Christmas

When your mother calls to tell you she needs to meet with you about end-of-life planning, you have two obligations: you go, and you listen. One of my mother’s directives gave me pause: she did not want an obituary written or published. The reasons why are hers alone, and that is enough for me. Several years and innumerable conversations following that meeting, Dr. Martha Vines Henderson of Baton Rouge died peacefully on December 20 at the age of 84. My brothers and I will honor her wishes.
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

