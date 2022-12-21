Read full article on original website
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU defensive starter announces he'll return for 2023 season
The SEC West Division Champion LSU Tigers received some big news about its defensive roster Friday night. Starting defensive back and key playmaker Greg Brooks Jr. announced that he would be returning for the 2023 season instead of heading to the NFL Draft. Brooks shared a social media graphic and...
LSU mourns passing of 1981 Final Four team member Willie Sims
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced the passing of Willie Sims, a member of the university’s 1981 NCAA Final Four Team. According to the university, Sims died at the age of 64 on Friday, Dec. 23. The university added that he had been in a hospital since suffering a heart attack in August.
LOOK: LSU Signees Pushing For Desmond Ricks, Using Social Media
After Javien Toviano committed to LSU last Thursday, focus immediately shifted to 5-star cornerback Desmond Ricks. The IMG product, who just recently reclassified from the 2024 cycle into the 2023 cycle, is now the highest priority target remaining on the board for LSU during the Early Signing Period. The Tigers...
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels Announces Decision On 2023 Season
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has made an official decision on his status for the 2023 season. The 22-year-old signal caller will return for a fifth college football season and second with the Tigers. Daniels took to Twitter with his announcement on Thursday. "This has been an amazing ride and honestly,...
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball team getting ready to see how it measures up to SEC's best
While every game is important when you are trying to build a résumé to make a run at an NCAA tournament bid in March, some have more meaning than others. Early January, or late December in the case of the Southeastern Conference, is where the rubber really starts to meet the road.
KTBS
Judge hits attorney, ex-employee who sued LSU, Les Miles with $330K+ in sanctions
BATON ROUGE, La. - A Baton Rouge judge has imposed more than $330,000 in sanctions on attorneys of a former LSU athletic administrator, saying they made frivolous claims in a lawsuit against the university and former football coach Les Miles. The judge also threw out more of the lawsuit's claims,...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Announces The Addition Of Seven Transfers
BATON ROUGE – LSU officially added seven transfers to its roster for the 2023 season, a group that includes four defensive linemen, a pair of cornerbacks and a wide receiver, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Friday. LSU’s roster additions feature two of the nation’s top high school prospects...
tigerdroppings.com
Former Southeastern Louisiana CB Zy Alexander Transfers To LSU
SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC. LSU announced the singing of cornerback Zy Alexander on Friday, who transfers into the program after being a three-year starter at Southeastern Louisiana. quote:. Zy Alexander. Cornerback. 6-3 * 185 * Jr.-Trf. Loreauville, La. (Loreauville HS/Southeastern Louisiana) 2022 First Team All-Southland...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge spring football team to build stadium in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Redsticks will build an open-air stadium in Gonzales for the 2023 season. The construction is expected to be complete in time for the April 1 season opener against the Mississippi Mudcats. The United Football League team announced a partnership with the Parish...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions
A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
wbrz.com
Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court
BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
Moon Griffon’s Show Expanding into Baton Rouge Market
Moon Griffon, who hosts "The Moon Griffon Show", will be expanding his radio presence as he will now be heard on a Baton Rouge radio station. For years, people in other markets have expressed that they want to hear "The Moon Griffon Show" on their local radio station, and for those people who live Baton Rouge along with the surrounding areas, they will have the chance to hear his show live.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood Grill
What's for lunch at Goodwood Grill in Baton Rouge. Located at 8558 Goodwood Boulevard, Goodwood Grill is a favorite at lunch time. A delectable blend of Southern specialties with a Greek flair, the lunches are hearty and delicious. All lunch specials cost $10.99, and are made only with the freshest ingredients.
brproud.com
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
A son's final tribute to his mom at Christmas
When your mother calls to tell you she needs to meet with you about end-of-life planning, you have two obligations: you go, and you listen. One of my mother’s directives gave me pause: she did not want an obituary written or published. The reasons why are hers alone, and that is enough for me. Several years and innumerable conversations following that meeting, Dr. Martha Vines Henderson of Baton Rouge died peacefully on December 20 at the age of 84. My brothers and I will honor her wishes.
wbrz.com
Man who went missing Thursday night found shivering in field Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A man who reportedly went missing Thursday night was found Friday afternoon, shivering in a field and possibly suffering from hypothermia. Officials said the 67-year-old man was reported missing Thursday night. The man was found Friday afternoon in a field off Hooper Road near the Comite River.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Comedian Sean Patton Mentions Lafayette While Perfectly Describing the New Orleans Accent to Jimmy Fallon
Finally, someone on national TV who accurately explained the subtle differences between Lafayette and New Orleans accents.
