Henry County Daily Herald
What We've Learned About Georgia vs Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the. No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face off in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl for a chance to play for a national title in Los Angeles on January 9th. Though first, members from both teams, both coaches and players alike, have taken time to talk to the media.
Georgia Football Keys to Victory in the Peach Bowl
The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday in the College Football Playoff. Both teams have high powered offenses and a plethora of big name players that will surely make an impact on the game at some point. But the road to a Bulldog's victory almost certainly runs through whether or not Georgia can accomplish these tasks.
Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update Prior to Ohio State
The University of Georgia is set to play for a chance at a national title on Saturday, as they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday during the lead-up to...
The UGA Keys to Stopping Ohio State's Offense
The Peach Bowl is just a few days out from being played. The top-ranked Bulldogs look to continue their dominant run and keep their hopes of winning back-to-back national championships alive while Ohio State seeks their first title since 2014. These two teams have not played one another since the 1993 Citrus Bowl, and now they'll play for a spot in the championship game.
Guide to celebrating New Year's Eve 2022 in Henry County
New Year's Eve 2022 falls on a Saturday meaning you can make the most out of the evening. Whether you plan to watch Georgia in the Peach Bowl or you're looking for a champagne celebration, several venues in Conyers and Covington and the greater Metro-Atlanta area will host New Year's Eve celebrations.
