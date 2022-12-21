The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the. No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face off in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl for a chance to play for a national title in Los Angeles on January 9th. Though first, members from both teams, both coaches and players alike, have taken time to talk to the media.
The Peach Bowl is just a few days out from being played. The top-ranked Bulldogs look to continue their dominant run and keep their hopes of winning back-to-back national championships alive while Ohio State seeks their first title since 2014. These two teams have not played one another since the 1993 Citrus Bowl, and now they'll play for a spot in the championship game.
Clare Crawley is bringing swimsuit season to the wintertime this year. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
New Year's Eve 2022 falls on a Saturday meaning you can make the most out of the evening. Whether you plan to watch Georgia in the Peach Bowl or you're looking for a champagne celebration, several venues in Conyers and Covington and the greater Metro-Atlanta area will host New Year's Eve celebrations.
Comments / 0