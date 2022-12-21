ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Kaleidoscope’ boss Eric Garcia explains Netflix heist drama’s random episodes

Creator/showrunner Eric Garcia doesn’t care if viewers begin watching his Netflix heist show “Kaleidoscope” from a random episode in the middle — in fact, he designed it that way.  “I said, ‘I think with all this batch delivery [of episodes on streaming] there’s no reason you have to watch a show in order. Why can’t we watch it out of order?” Garcia told The Post. “And heist stories, which have always been my favorite genre, are always about loyalty and who is really on whose side, and shifting identities. “For a show that’s meant to come into different characters at different...
I've embarked on a journey of self-discovery, says Lottie Moss

Lottie Moss has embarked on a "journey of self-discovery" since leaving rehab. The 24-year-old model checked into rehab earlier this year, but Lottie has now revealed how she's continued her recovery over recent months. Lottie - who turned to drink and drugs in a bid to quell her anxiety -...
Should ‘Blue Bloods’ End With Season 15? (POLL)

When shows reach double-digit seasons (and even before that), the question inevitably arises: “How long can it continue?” With Blue Bloods now in its 13th season, we’re taking a look at just that. Since premiering in 2010, the drama (a hit for CBS on Fridays) has followed...
Naomi Campbell is 'very happy' in life

The 52-year-old catwalk beauty became a first-time mum last year when she welcomed a daughter into the world and she has now opened up about how content she is right now and insisted she plans to share more details about her life with her followers. In an interview with People...

