The gigantic tunnels and bridges linking Asia to Europe

With sloping banks studded with elegant private mansions, palace parks and centuries-old groves, the Bosphorus is the embodiment of Istanbul. This 19-mile (30-kilometer) strait runs from the Black Sea in the north to the Sea of Marmara in the south. The urban sprawl covers Europe in the west and Asia...
US flight cancellations on Christmas Day top 3,100

With much of the United States still reeling from a nearly weeklong winter storm, flight cancellations and delays and other transportation challenges continued to pile up on Christmas Day. At least 3,181 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware....

