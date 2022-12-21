Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
The gigantic tunnels and bridges linking Asia to Europe
With sloping banks studded with elegant private mansions, palace parks and centuries-old groves, the Bosphorus is the embodiment of Istanbul. This 19-mile (30-kilometer) strait runs from the Black Sea in the north to the Sea of Marmara in the south. The urban sprawl covers Europe in the west and Asia...
KESQ
US flight cancellations on Christmas Day top 3,100
With much of the United States still reeling from a nearly weeklong winter storm, flight cancellations and delays and other transportation challenges continued to pile up on Christmas Day. At least 3,181 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware....
KESQ
Dozens of Rohingya rescued from stricken vessel after weeks adrift at sea, but fears grow for those still aboard
After spending more than a month adrift on a stricken boat without food or water, dozens of starving Rohingya have been rescued in Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday, offering a glimmer of hope for the persecuted group who fled their refugee camps last month in search of a better life.
KESQ
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan, sending 47 aircraft across Taiwan Strait in ‘strike drill’
China sent 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its largest incursion into Taiwan’s air defense zone in recent months, as Beijing steps-up efforts to normalize aggressive military operations around the self-ruled island. The incursions were made by 42 J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30...
Comments / 0