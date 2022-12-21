ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New York Post

Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, thanks Santa for a Jaguars Christmas win

Christmas came early for Marissa Lawrence on “Thursday Night Football.” Marissa, the wife of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, celebrated Jacksonville’s 19-3 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium, where she and her family and friends enjoyed the rainy matchup from a private suite. “Thanks for the early Christmas Win Santa 🎅🏻,” Marissa wrote in an Instagram post, including a collage of photos that showed her kissing Lawrence after the win. The quarterback was pictured wearing an ugly Christmas sweater after defeating the Jets. Marissa also shared the PDA snap to her Instagram Story, writing, “Couldn’t love you more if I tried.” Marissa...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Eli Apple calls out Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’

Mac Jones is only in his second NFL season, but the New England Patriots quarterback has been accused of dirty play by multiple opponents. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is the latest. Jones dove at Apple’s legs and took him out on a turnover play during Cincinnati’s 22-18 win over the Patriots on Sunday. Bengals... The post Eli Apple calls out Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury responds to report about his future

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury responded to one aspect of a major report about his future with the organization. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss reported Friday that it would not be a surprise if Kingsbury is fired after the season. The report also said there was even a chance Kingsbury could walk away voluntarily... The post Kliff Kingsbury responds to report about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the NFL

I have a Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Boost (+240) available on PointsBet under "Booster Odds" -- click here to ride with me! Enjoy the holidays and best of luck with your bets!. Packers at Dolphins (-3.5): O/U 50.5. The Packers have a path to the postseason with a win...
WISCONSIN STATE
All Cardinals

Three Bold Predictions for Cardinals-Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day. Here's three bold predictions on what transpires on the day. The Arizona Cardinals intend on finishing the remaining three-game stretch of the regular season strong. We'll see if that actually transpires. Arizona's tumultuous 4-10 start...
TAMPA, FL

