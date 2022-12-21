Read full article on original website
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, thanks Santa for a Jaguars Christmas win
Christmas came early for Marissa Lawrence on “Thursday Night Football.” Marissa, the wife of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, celebrated Jacksonville’s 19-3 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium, where she and her family and friends enjoyed the rainy matchup from a private suite. “Thanks for the early Christmas Win Santa 🎅🏻,” Marissa wrote in an Instagram post, including a collage of photos that showed her kissing Lawrence after the win. The quarterback was pictured wearing an ugly Christmas sweater after defeating the Jets. Marissa also shared the PDA snap to her Instagram Story, writing, “Couldn’t love you more if I tried.” Marissa...
LOOK: Final Buccaneers-Cardinals injury report, game designations
The Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium. Both teams released their final injury reports of the week and gave players game designations, whether they were ruled out of the game, are doubtful to play or questionable to play. The...
Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Takeaways from Giants' 27-24 Loss to Vikings
A loss is a loss, but the Giants' loss to the Minnesota Vikings was not as devastating as it could have been.
‘SNF’ Week 16: Cardinals host Buccaneers in Christmas Day special
(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” is away from the cold and snow this Christmas for an NFC showdown in the desert as the Arizona Cardinals (4-10) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) on NBC4 in a holiday special. With just two weeks before the regular season ends, every play counts for Tom Brady and the […]
Report: Sean Payton Piecing Together 'All-Star Staff'; Could Cardinals Be Possibility?
The Arizona Cardinals could potentially look into a new head coach; Sean Payton is also piecing together a potential staff. Is there a possibility for a reunion?. The Arizona Cardinals just might be in the market for a new head coach. Kliff Kingsbury's seat was hot enough as is heading...
Eli Apple calls out Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’
Mac Jones is only in his second NFL season, but the New England Patriots quarterback has been accused of dirty play by multiple opponents. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is the latest. Jones dove at Apple’s legs and took him out on a turnover play during Cincinnati’s 22-18 win over the Patriots on Sunday. Bengals... The post Eli Apple calls out Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Shows Improvement in Second Start
The loss to the Baltimore Ravens was frustrating for the Atlanta Falcons, but the performance of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder shouldn't go unnoticed.
Breaking Down the Week 16 Dolphins-Packers Inactive Info
RB Jeff Wilson and S Eric Rowe will be back in the lineup for the Miami Dolphins when they face Green Bay
Steve Keim's Relationships With Kingsbury, Bidwill 'Soured' per Report
It's a mess with the Arizona Cardinals, as ESPN's latest report on the team put them under a microscope to expose all the faults within the organization. Part of that is general manager Steve Keim. In this story:. Arizona Cardinals. Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim has been in his current...
Kliff Kingsbury responds to report about his future
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury responded to one aspect of a major report about his future with the organization. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss reported Friday that it would not be a surprise if Kingsbury is fired after the season. The report also said there was even a chance Kingsbury could walk away voluntarily... The post Kliff Kingsbury responds to report about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ron Wolfley Predicts Kliff Kingsbury Will Return as Cardinals HC
A wild offseason of speculation is going to ensue for the Arizona Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is no stranger to feeling a little bit of heat under his seat as a leader of men. Kingsbury fell forward after being fired from Texas...
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the NFL
I have a Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Boost (+240) available on PointsBet under "Booster Odds" -- click here to ride with me! Enjoy the holidays and best of luck with your bets!. Packers at Dolphins (-3.5): O/U 50.5. The Packers have a path to the postseason with a win...
First Coast News
Merry Christmas, Jacksonville! It's official: The Jaguars are in first place in the AFC South
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Merry Christmas, Jacksonville!. The Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) and the Tennessee Titans (7-8) are tied for first place in the AFC South after the Titans lost to the Houston Texans Saturday. The Jaguars will play the Texans in Week 17, while the Titans will play the Dallas...
Harden Considering Return to Rockets in Free Agency, per Report
The guard can opt out of his contract after the season.
First Coast News
Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence, Evan Engram speak after Jaguars 19-3 victory over Jets
Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence and Evan Engram spoke to the media after the Jags' 19-3 win at the New York Jets. The Jags' win keeps their AFC playoff hopes alive.
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as two struggling teams match up on Christmas Day.
Three Bold Predictions for Cardinals-Buccaneers
The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day. Here's three bold predictions on what transpires on the day. The Arizona Cardinals intend on finishing the remaining three-game stretch of the regular season strong. We'll see if that actually transpires. Arizona's tumultuous 4-10 start...
State Farm Stadium roof to be open for Cardinals-Buccaneers Christmas showdown
With the weather forecast less than frightful in the Valley on Christmas Day, the Arizona Cardinals announced the roof will be open at State Farm Stadium for their Sunday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arizona hosts Tom Brady and and Bucs at 6:20 p.m., and the temperature is...
