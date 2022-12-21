Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NHL
MTL@DAL: Game Recap
DALLAS -- The Stars played the role of the Grinch on Friday, besting the Canadiens 4-2 at the American Airlines Center to head into the holiday break. Head coach Martin St-Louis made several changes to his lineup in Dallas, including a new top line of Jonathan Drouin, Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia. Suzuki's oftentime linemates Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach completed a trio with Mike Hoffman, while Michael Pezzetta was back in uniform for the first time on the current road trip in place of Evgenii Dadonov.
Yardbarker
Seravalli Says Blackhawks Have Several Trades Probable for 2023
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli , the Chicago Blackhawks are the team to watch in 2023. As the New Year kicks in and the trade freeze lifts in the NHL, the hockey insider expects the Blackhawks will make multiple moves, some bigger and some smaller, but many that will have NHL teams “frothing at the mouth’ to add some of their available assets.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BIGGEST GAME OF THE YEAR'
What was said at the rink ahead of tonight's tilt with the Kings. "It's a huge game. We talked in our meeting, it's the biggest game of the year for us right now. They're a good team, especially their top two lines. They've got really good top two lines, a lot of skilled forwards. We've got a big job ahead of us tonight and we've got to come out flying."
NHL
BLOG: Kane 'Finding His Game More' Despite Lack of Scoring
In Wednesday's game against the Predators, the veteran forward recorded 12 shot attempts. While still creating high scoring chances in the last few games, Patrick Kane is still struggling to find the back of the net. Although, he feels good in his last few game, the goals simply are not...
NHL
Predators Reassign Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL)
Predators take three-game point streak into Tuesday's tilt against Dallas. Nashville, Tenn. (December 24, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL). Novak, 25 (4/28/97), has points in each of his first three NHL...
NHL
Karlsson has goal, 3 assists, Sharks end Wild winning streak at 6
SAN JOSE -- Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists for the San Jose Sharks in a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at SAP Center on Thursday. "It's really amazing to watch him when he's on his game," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "He's special. It's no mystery why he's won two Norris Trophies, and I can see more Norris Trophies coming his way."
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Top Kings in Shootout, Head into Break with Win
Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Arizona plays next on Tuesday against Colorado. The Arizona Coyotes had one of the toughest schedules in the league through 32 games this season, traveling up and down North America while only playing 10 games at Mullett Arena. Friday's home win over the Los Angeles Kings...
NHL
Palat Close to Return, Marino Week-to-Week | INJURY REPORT
Ryan Graves also injured, will be evaluated by doctors Friday night. There is both good and bad when it comes to the latest medical updates for the New Jersey Devils. The most recent trip to Carolina and Florida decimated the blueline for the Devils taking out an entire pairing. John...
NHL
Three Wins = Seven Mustaches
Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
NHL
MTL@DAL: What you need to know
DALLAS - The Canadiens play their final game before the Christmas break on Friday in Dallas. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup. 1. Following games in Arizona and Colorado this week, the Canadiens are in Dallas on Friday with a chance to head home with points from every stop on the first half of their seven-game road trip. The Habs have split a pair of overtime decisions during their current jaunt, besting the Coyotes 3-2 on Monday before falling 2-1 to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: Holiday greetings from the Podman Rush!
This week Razor and Mike reflect on past teams, celebrate achievements, recognize Wyatt Johnston, and much more. Tis the season for reflection, giving gifts, and the celebration of youth. Reflecting on late December records of past Stars teams. What gift would Razor and Mike ask for to make this current team better? And a celebration of the youngest Dallas Star, Wyatt Johnston. Also, a special message to you the fans, from Mike (and eventually, Razor).
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vancouver
Kraken create a lot of positives, but pushed to a shootout, fall 6-5 to Canucks. In the final Kraken game before the holiday's pause play, Seattle traveled to Vancouver in search of their first win over their neighbors to the north. The visitors built a multi-goal lead, but their opponent pushed play to extra innings and in the end, a shootout would decide the outcome with the Kraken falling 6-5.
NHL
Jets head into three-day break with a loss to Washington
"We have a lot to be proud of going into this break and ready to build off it after Christmas." The holiday break may only be three days, but the Winnipeg Jets need every single one of them. With six regulars out of the line-up, and playing their 13th game...
NHL
What AFC Bournemouth Fans Can Expect From a Bill Foley-Owned Team
On June 22, 2016, when the National Hockey League formally approved Bill Foley's bid for an expansion team in Las Vegas, fans in the city had every reason to wonder: what kind of owner will he be?. Just six-and-a-half years later, as Foley's purchase of AFC Bournemouth has been approved...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Marchessault out for Golden Knights against Blues
Stalock to get first start for Blackhawks after concussion; Raty makes NHL debut for Islanders. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Jonathan Marchessault is day to day with a lower-body injury and will not play against the St. Louis Blues on Friday (10 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, BSMW, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
Avalanche Complete Comeback in 3-2 OT Win Over Predators
Colorado completed the comeback as they topped Nashville 3-2 in overtime on Friday night. After trailing 2-0, the Colorado Avalanche completed the comeback to secure two points in a triumphant 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena. Colorado is now 19-11-2 on the season. The Avalanche have now won four-straight games and six of their last seven games.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Capitals
The Winnipeg Jets take on the Washington Capitals tonight to close out a two-game road trip, as well as their sixth set of back-to-back games this season. After playing in Boston last night, the Jets won't hold a morning skate, so line-up information will come a little closer to game time. Stay tuned for all that information, including the Three Storylines, as they come available.
NHL
Recap: Canes Set Franchise Record, Move Point Streak To 14 Games
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are heading into the holiday break with some new franchise history, moving their point streak to 14 games with a 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Story. Playing on home ice just 24 hours after earning a 4-3 overtime victory in Pittsburgh, Antti...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Predators
COLORADO AVALANCHE (18-11-2) VS NASHVILLE PREDATORS (14-13-4) 6 PM MT | BRIDGESTONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are playing the Nashville Predators for the third of four meetings this season. The final meeting will also take place in Nashville on April 14th. LAST TIME OUT. The Avalanche defeated the Montreal Canadiens...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'EVERY POINT MATTERS'
What was talked about prior to tonight's road-trip finale in Anaheim. "Give the guys credit. We fought back and got ourselves back in the game and gave ourselves a chance to win. Ultimately, got to find a way to convert in overtime and get the two points." ON CHANCE TO...
