Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
xChocobars reveals terrifying experiences that made her stop IRL Twitch streaming forever
Twitch streamer xChocobars revealed the frightening experiences she’s had that put her off of IRL broadcasts for good, saying the thought of doing so is “so scary.”. Twitch is a haven for all manner of live-streamed content. Although many popular streamers on the platform are known for broadcasting their favorite games from home, plenty of users also show off their travels abroad in real time.
Heart-Eye Hysteria & Headlines: 2022’s Shocking & Swoon-Worthy Celebrity Weddings And Engagements
In 2022 love was in the air, especially for some celebrity couples who made things all the way official with proposals and wedding ceremonies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by REEM Photography (@photosbyreem) As the year comes to a close, we’re reflecting on the celebrities who proudly posted their love and […]
dexerto.com
The Witcher Blood Origin Episode 4 ending explained
The Witcher: Blood Origin Episode 4 changes the shape of the Continent forevermore – here’s what happened at the ending and what it means for the show’s world. While Blood Origin is only based on a “few lines” from Andrzej Sapkowski, it focuses on two major events: the Conjunction of the Spheres and the creation of the first-ever Witcher.
dexerto.com
Valkyrae responds after getting called out for wearing Fortnite x Balenciaga hoodie
YouTube star Valkyrae was quick to respond after fans called her out for wearing a Fortnite x Balenciaga hoodie during a recent broadcast amid controversy surrounding the luxury brand. Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is a prominent streamer on YouTube, where she boasts over 3 million followers. After presenting an...
‘Corsage’ And Its Trend-Setting Empress In Vogue At New York Theatrical Debut – Specialty Box Office
New Yorkers braved the cold this weekend for Corsage at two theaters ( IFC Center, Film at Lincoln Center) as Marie Kreutzer’s biopic of Empress Elisabeth of Austria starring Vicky Krieps grossed an estimated $32,000 over the three-day weekend for a robust $16k per screen average. The four-day estimate for the IFC Films biopic of Empress Elisabeth of Austria – known as Sisi — is $36k, a PSA of $18k. “We are so proud of the journey Corsage has been on as it continues to find support with critics and audiences alike as they respond to a bold tour-de-force performance from...
dexerto.com
What does SZA stand for? Singer’s stage name explained
Singer-songwriter SZA just released her new album, ‘SOS’ — but new fans might be confused why she chose her stage name. Here’s what the name ‘SZA’ means. SZA is an American singer-songwriter who has been making music since the early 2010s. She released her...
dexerto.com
MrBeast reveals major Hans Zimmer collaboration for latest video
MrBeast worked with award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, with a soundtrack being made exclusively for the biggest YouTuber’s latest video. Ever since MrBeast overtook PewDiePie as the most subscribed YouTuber on the platform, he’s been upping the ante with every video. This has earned the content creator various records on YouTube, and records that he’s still breaking years into his time on the platform.
dexerto.com
PewDiePie introduces new puppy ‘Momo’ after pug Maya’s passing
YouTube star PewDiePie has introduced the newest member of his family, a puppy called ‘Momo,’ who he got prior to the unexpected passing of his beloved pet pug Maya earlier this month. Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg hasn’t been shy of sharing his day-to-day life with his 111 million YouTube...
dexerto.com
Stranger Things Tokyo will explore the Upside Down in new anime
A new report suggests the next installment in Netflix’s iconic franchise will be an anime titled Stranger Things Tokyo. Most fans are conflicted on the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things, as it not only serves as a conclusion to this epic saga, but also a farewell to plenty of characters that fans have gotten attached to over the years.
dexerto.com
Glass Onion viewers can’t believe “hilarious” Hugh Grant cameo
Glass Onion, Daniel Craig’s Knives Out sequel, is streaming on Netflix now – and viewers are raving about the movie’s biggest cameo: Hugh Grant. Glass Onion sees the return of Craig’s Benoit Blanc, the detective extraordinaire who found the doughnut in the doughnut hole in the original Knives Out.
dexerto.com
Logan Paul promises to expose CryptoZoo “bad actors” on January 3rd
Logan Paul’s CryptoZoo has been recently called a “scam” by investigative YouTuber Coffeezilla. In response, Logan has promised to “expose bad actors” and offer explanations in an upcoming IMPAULSIVE podcast. Logan Paul recently unveiled that he was developing CryptoZoo, a cryptocurrency-based game. The initial announcement...
dexerto.com
MrBeast shares first thing he’d do as Twitter CEO
In the turbulence following Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, people have asked him to step down and give platform leadership to someone else. MrBeast is a name on that ballot, and he’s got a plan for it he takes over as Twitter CEO. When Elon Musk put up a...
dexerto.com
Jenna Marbles & Julien Solomita finally married after almost a decade together
Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles has married long-time partner Julien Solomita after dating for almost a decade. The couple – who have been together for nine full years – revealed that they were engaged in 2021. Julien announced the news of the engagement at the time during a Twitch stream.
dexerto.com
Fast X is bringing back a DC star’s dead character
Fast X, the 10th and penultimate entry in the Fast and Furious saga, is set to bring back a dead character once played by a huge DC star. Fast X is set to be the biggest Fast and Furious movie yet – literally, as its budget has reportedly ballooned to $340 million, making it one of the most expensive movies ever made.
King Charles notes ‘anxiety and hardship’ of cost of living crisis in first Christmas speech
King Charles used his first Christmas address to acknowledge the many Britons struggling to “keep their families fed and warm” amid the cost of living crisis.He spoke of the “great anxiety and hardship” in his first Christmas Day broadcast as monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September.After opening the pre-recorded address with a tribute to his late mother, he spoke of the queen’s faith in people.“It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others, and to shine a light in the world around...
Comments / 1