Indiana State

Indiana Rescue Pig’s Letter to Santa Will Melt Even the Grinchiest Heart

A rescue pig in Indiana wrote a letter to Santa and it is honestly so wholesome, it could melt even the Grinchiest of hearts. If you've ever taken a walk in downtown Evansville on a nice day, there is a chance that you have encountered Teddy. Teddy, whose full name is actually Theodore Wolfric Tiberius, is quite friendly and outgoing, all characteristics that have led Teddy to become a certified therapy animal. He frequently makes visits to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, and more. Needless to say, we're certain Teddy is on Santa's "Nice" list.
EVANSVILLE, IN
How to Make Christmas Candy That Looks Like Church Windows

I thought I had heard (and tried) every type of Christmas candy there is. As it turns out, I was missing one. Last December, my radio cohost Angel and I were discussing our favorite types of holiday candy. At some point during that conversation with our listeners, cathedral/church window candy came up. Both us were completely lost. Neither of us had ever heard of it before until a listener named Joel Wilkerson mentioned it.
What Time Does Santa Get to Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois?

The North American Aerospace Defense Command has been tracking Santa’s yuletide journey for over 65 years! The NORAD Tracks Santa website, www.noradsanta.org features a map of where Santa is in the world and where he's been. It even has a gift count meter. It's 9 AM in Indiana and he's already delivered over a billion gifts.
KENTUCKY STATE
‘Nearly Perfect Pup’ Wants to Come Home For Christmas [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Ready to meet a nearly perfect pup? Well, here I am! My name is Mary Anne and I’m a 10-month-old terrier/lab mix-up for adoption at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. I’m crate-trained, have lived with cats and kids, and enjoy other dogs. And at 10 months old, I’m still very trainable (especially if you have treats!) On top of being nearly perfect for any home, I have very expressive ears and the cutest grin that will surely melt your heart. Come and meet me at the VHS! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations.
‘Cinematic Christmas Journey’ Takes You Behind the Scenes of Your Favorite Holiday Movies

You can ask a dozen different people what the best Christmas movie is and you would probably get a dozen different answers. There are so many to choose from, but there are clearly a few that stand out from the rest. We've all seen the classics a bunch of times, and we all know the lines by heart. It's safe to say we are all pretty familiar with what is on the screen. I guess that means the only thing left to take a Cinematic Christmas Journey and go behind the scenes of those all-time holiday classics.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

25 Christmas cookie recipes for the Holiday season

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — It’s time to play some Christmas songs and get baking some delicious Holiday cookies. After all, nothing adds a little sweetness to the season quite like a fresh plate of sugar cookies or a warm yule log. The practice of baking cookies specifically for Christmas dates back to the 16th century, which […]
Owensboro, KY
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

