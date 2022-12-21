Notre Dame Football 2023 early signing day tracker

It is finally upon us, the hard work the Irish football staff has put in can finally but a “bow” on the 2023 recruiting cycle. Yes, there is still another point where recruits can sign, but Marcus Freeman and his staff have already maxed out the class with verbals and if everyone signs, they will be one over the normal allotment of 25 players.

A few of the verbals didn’t waste any time faxing their information over to South Bend but they should keep coming in as the day proceeds. Find out below which Irish commitments have made their Notre Dame pledges complete. (This list will be updated as the day goes on so make sure to return.)

Defensive end Brenan Vernon

Safety Adon Shuler

Defensive end Boubacar Traore

Offensive lineman Sam Pendleton

Linebacker Preston Zinter

Defensive end Armel Mukam

Athlete Brandyn Hillman

An update from the PR staff

Offensive lineman Sullivan Absher

Defensive end Devan Houstan

Safety Ben Minich

Linebacker Drayk Bowen

Quarterback Kenny Minchey

Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry

Running back Jeremiyah Love

Defensive back Micah Bell

Offensive lineman Charles Jagusah

Cornerback Christian Gray

Wide receiver Kaleb Smith

Wide receiver Braylon James

Wide receiver Jaden Greathouse

Offensive lineman Joe Otting

Offensive lineman Chris Terek

Wide receiver Rico Flores

Tight end Cooper Flanagan