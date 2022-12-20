The trailer for Final Fantasy patch 6.3 Gods Revel, Lands Tremble has dropped and it shows some tantalizing gameplay, giving us an idea of what’s to come. It was revealed during the Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3 Live Letter with the game‘s director Yoshi-P. The trailer is very gameplay and story-heavy, showing off a range of characters both old and new. The update will go live on January 10, 2023, and promises a lot of new content following on from Buried Memory.

2 DAYS AGO